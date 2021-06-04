+ SPECIAL | Miami: The City of Terror

In the last week the records of shootings in Miami, United States, are the focus of the authorities, from a concert to children, they face in these circumstances. Therefore, the authorities demonstrated and asked to study arms control in that region.

To also understand the context, these are the latest attacks that make Miami in the city of terror.

At least seven people were injured in a shooting on Friday night, confirmed the spokeswoman for the city’s Police Department, Kiara Delva.

According to the spokeswoman, some of the victims came to medical centers on their own, while others were hospitalized.

The shooting is being investigated, said Delva, who did not offer details on possible suspects or arrests.

One person died and six were gunshot wounds in a bullfight that took place in the Wynwood neighborhood at the beginning of the Memorial Day long weekend, local police reported today.

A few minutes before midnight, the local police went to Wynwood, one of the main fashionable neighborhoods of the city after receiving emergency calls in which they were alerted that several shots had been registered.

Local authorities have announced the reinforcement of security measures in the face of the arrival of thousands of people this weekend, which for many represents the unofficial beginning of summer trips in the United States.

Three people armed with assault rifles fired indiscriminately at those attending a rap concert in Hialeah (USA), killing two and wounding twenty in the second mass shooting in 24 hours in Florida, which started in the worst way a summer that the Police foresees “violent”.

Different camera angle of the shooting | #ONLYinDADE https://t.co/Pv3Bt11QeQ pic.twitter.com/8Z3dq7YMmZ – ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) June 1, 2021

The director of the Miami-Dade County Police, Alfredo “Freddy” Ramírez, indicated through his Twitter account that it was a “cowardly and selective act” of armed violence.

I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims. – Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021

The agent lamented that the “cold-blooded murderers” fired “indiscriminately at a crowd” outside the El Mula banquet hall.

The two deceased were pronounced dead at the scene, while more than a dozen of the injured made their way to hospitals under their own power, while eight more were transported by medical teams.

An exclusive video obtained by Local 10 News shows another shooting in South Florida caught on camera. This one happened in a North Miami neighborhood.

To see the video, ENTER HERE

A man is seen walking toward a home along Northwest 10th Avenue near 127th Street shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, and another man walks past him.

Seconds later, a white sedan pulls up, two people jump out and open fire. They quickly return to the sedan and the driver takes off with the two shooters inside.

Two people were shot and rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The house and the car parked in front of it are riddled with bullets and there are bloodstains near the front door.

North Miami detectives were combing the scene for clues Monday night.

A 12-year-old boy accused of shooting police in Florida with an AK-47 rifle made his first court appearance Thursday, and Judge Michael Orfinger ordered that he be taken into custody for at least the next several weeks.

Travis O’Brien, who was represented by a public attorney, was ordered to remain in safe detention for 21 days or until the next court order from the judge, Click Orlando reports.

“There is probable cause to believe that these acts occurred and that you committed them,” Judge Orfinger told the boy, who did not speak during the hearing.

The boy was arrested along with 14-year-old Nicole Jackson, who remains hospitalized after being shot by officers and charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and armed robbery.

The children escaped from the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, a foster home, and entered a residence around 7:30 p.m. local time.

The owner and his three daughters were out of the home at the time at a grocery store, but agents were called after a neighbor alerted the family to a possible theft.

Around that time, Travis O’Brien and Nicole Jackson found several weapons in the house, including a shotgun and an AK-47 rifle. When officers arrived at the scene to investigate the raid, the children reportedly shot them after trying to communicate with them.

“The 14-year-old girl comes out of the garage with a pump shotgun, points it at the officers and, despite warnings that she should release it, returned to the garage, came back a second time, and that’s when the officers opened fire after take multiple rounds, ”Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Tuesday.

He added that the officers “fired” for about 30 minutes from four different locations around the house.

Before the shooting, the children carried baseball bats into bathtubs, toilets, and furniture inside the home. This resulted in damages estimated at $ 100,000, and the owner said he is uninsured, reports WFTV.

A shooting was reported Thursday morning in a North Miami neighborhood just days after two people opened fire a block away.

The shooting occurred along Northwest 128th Street and Seventh Avenue.

A Local 10 News team was at the scene after officers arrived and saw several bullet casings on the ground.

Residents in the area said two houses were shot during the night.

One of those residents was Wilfredo Milena, who lives across the street from the two houses that were shot shortly after midnight.

“I was asleep at the moment, then I go to the ground. I’ve never seen that here before, ”he said.

A woman who lives in one of the houses told Local 10 News that no one was shot, but that they are shocked by the incident.

Sadly, the area is no stranger to gun violence.

They quickly get back into the sedan and the driver starts with the two shooters inside.

Police confirmed that two people were shot in that incident and taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

“Domestic terrorism”

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon was more emphatic, calling the firearms attacks “acts of domestic terrorism.”

“It is intended to prevent us from having a normal life in Miami-Dade County,” he said.

We must act now as the strong community we are! The small amount of bad actors do not represent #OurCounty. Thank you @AGAshleyMoody for your continued support. We will bring these cold blooded murders to face justice! https://t.co/skoc1XtvNm – Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) June 1, 2021

More weapons

The New York Times recently published preliminary data from a study that ensures that the sale of firearms in the United States, which soared last year as a result of the start of the coronavirus pandemic, continues to grow, with a fifth of purchases made by people who are new owners.

The figures, compiled by Northeastern University and a Harvard research center, indicate that there are more and more weapons in circulation, but also more and more armed people.

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter today that gun attacks are a “public health epidemic” in the country and that society must mobilize so that the situation does not worsen.

To avoid this, he opted for tougher penalties for people who carry and use weapons when they are prohibited from doing so, because, in his opinion, these “cowards” do not “fear death, but they do fear long prison terms.”

A vast majority of Americans, including 83% of gun owners, support universal background checks for gun purchases. The House of Representatives has repeatedly passed laws to expand controls, but the bills have languished in the Senate, which until recently was controlled by Republicans.

They ask for intervention from the federal government

Art Acevedo warned the media that a long and bloody summer is expected in the North American country if the federal authorities do not take action on the matter because the shootings registered in recent weeks have made it clear that the use of firearms should be more strictly regulated.

In doing so, he calls for tighter gun control and other reforms after two shootings rocked the Miami-Dade area in a single weekend.

“It is just an indication of the problem we have with the scourge of armed violence in this country, that we have to do much more at the federal level to stop it,” he said.

“It is time for the president, Congress and governors to get our judicial system up and running,” he said. “It starts with the presidential commission, that our criminal justice system is back online and has real consequences for these criminals who carry these firearms who do not fear death, but they do fear state prison. And we need to provide some security to the American people. “

For her part, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava, assured that they are exhausting all resources possible to find the whereabouts of the aggressors and make them available to the authorities to answer for their actions, he assured that the videos disseminated to identify the aggressors are already being studied and a $ 130,000 reward for the person who provides information that helps in the arrest of the attackers.