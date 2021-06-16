SPECIAL | Human Rights and Almagro: Obstacles in the relationship between the US and Argentina

Human rights and the Almagro phobia are considered stones in the shoe of the relationship between the US and Argentina. For the journalist Sebastián Fest, the profound antipathy of the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of that country, Felipe Solá, to the Secretary General of the OAS, part of the explanation of the abstention of the South American Government in the face of the abuses of the Daniel Ortega’s regime in Nicaragua.

Neither Foreign Minister Felipe Solá nor Alberto Fernández will be able to say that they were not warned. Through different channels and on repeated occasions, the new government of the United States had let them know in recent months that what they expected from Argentina was the promotion of human rights throughout the Americas. Also in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. Human rights for everyone.

Delighted, they say from the Argentine government. We do not like what is happening in Nicaragua, but we are not going to give Luis Almagro the pleasure of leading the solution to the problem. Almagro: Uruguayan, Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), former Foreign Minister of José “Pepe” Mujica and a man who aspires to ever preside over his country. A man, Almagro, who competes hand-in-hand with the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro: it is not clear which of the two Alberto Fernández detests the most.

In the middle of his US tour, Sergio Massa still hoped on Monday that Solá would shape a draft resolution to vote with the United States on condemning Nicaragua at the OAS. He had told Juan Sebastián González, Joe Biden’s Latin America advisor, the same thing on Sunday during the three and a half hours of conversation on the terrace of the W.

But already on Tuesday morning, on the way to a key meeting at the State Department, the president of the Chamber of Deputies knew that this was impossible. He must, then, prepare to listen to his host, the Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, Julie Chung, who was accompanied by her number two, Kevin O’Reilly.

When the time came for Nicaragua, the message of the head of Latin America in the US Foreign Ministry developed three axes. They listened to Massa, his adviser in international politics, Gustavo Martínez Pandiani, the ambassador Jorge Argüello and the deputy Laura Russo. Infobae was able to reconstruct, based on different sources aware of what was discussed, what these three axes consisted of:

– The importance of bilateral, regional and international efforts to promote human rights.

– The importance of a coordinated regional response to the crisis of democracy in Nicaragua.

– The desire to continue building on the basis of the history of cooperation between the United States and Argentina in the promotion of human rights and democracy.

Massa took the floor and explained that Argentina is also concerned about the issue of political prisoners, stressed that the country was one of the first to request their release and spoke of the efforts of Solá, who also has a friendly relationship with one of politicians imprisoned by the Daniel Ortega regime.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies did not say that Argentina would abstain, but he did explain the discomfort that the figure of Almagro generates for the Casa Rosada. Strengthen the Uruguayan by installing him as the man at the forefront of the resolution of the crisis? No way. We do not want Nicaragua to be Bolivia 2, was the message.

It was then that O’Reilly was concerned to emphasize that Almagro is sometimes “excessively talkative” and that at heart he is just an official. That those who decide in the OAS are the countries, not their secretary general. In December, during an interview with Infobae, Almagro was very harsh with the Argentine government: “Part of the people in the Argentine government owe a lot to Cuba, and that really has a very direct political influence on the political decisions that are taken” .

Regardless of what the Uruguayan says or does, in that same meeting at the State Department there was an important emphasis by Chung on the need for the region to be coordinated in a joint response. And, given its size as a country, having Argentina was highly desirable.

It was practically the last major thing Chung will face in Latin America. After Massa was sacked, regional issues began to become notably alien to the well-regarded and savvy diplomat, confirmed as the US ambassador to Sri Lanka. Latin America will shortly be in the hands of Brian Nichols, current ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Massa was in the Capitol building when, a few hours later, with 25 countries accompanying the United States in condemning Nicaragua in the OAS and Argentina abstaining along with Mexico so as not to please Almagro, Infobae received a message from the Department of State.

“We were disappointed that Argentina did not accompany the 26 member states that voted in favor of the OAS resolution on Nicaragua, but we welcome their efforts to urge Nicaragua to release political prisoners and promote free and fair elections.”

In diplomatic language, to say that one country “disappointed” the other is rare. The disappointment also has to do with the fact that Washington’s message to Buenos Aires had been transmitted clearly on multiple occasions: we may have disagreements, but it is important that human rights and democracy prevail throughout the region.

In October, before Biden won the election, González, who was already shaping up as his man for Latin America in the White House National Security Council (NSC), said in an interview with Infobae what I expected from Latin America in relation to a burning issue: “It is time that we leave the game and speak openly about what is happening in Venezuela.”

And, when asked specifically about Argentina, he went to the bone: “Before the Kirchners, the traditional policy between the United States and Argentina was different. At the United Nations, Argentina was a leading human rights country, on non-proliferation issues. I think we have forgotten that story a bit ”.

In April, González and Chung were in Argentina and had a virtual lunch with President Fernández. The three were in the Quinta de Olivos, but in different rooms because the head of state was recovering from his COVID-19 infection. And again the importance of human rights and democracy throughout the continent was an issue.

On Thursday, June 10, at the State Department, Infobae He asked spokesman Ned Price how he would define the relationship between the United States and Argentina.

“There is a shared commitment to democracy, to prosperity, to the security of our citizens,” Price said before pausing and adding emphasis to the following sentence: “And something important: the protection and promotion of human rights. in the Americas, that is what continues to guide our policy towards Argentina and our relationship with Argentina ”.

The next day, Friday June 11, Antony blinken, the head of US diplomacy, called Solá. A statement from the State Department highlighted what the Americans considered the most important part of the conversation.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Felipe Solá, to discuss the importance of bilateral, regional and international efforts to promote democracy and human rights in Nicaragua. He highlighted our concern over the arbitrary arrests of presidential candidates by President Ortega and the attacks on independent media and civil society. The Secretary emphasized our desire to continue building on the history of cooperation between the United States and Argentina in the promotion of human rights and democracy ”.

Human rights, human rights and human rights. No one will be able to tell the Biden administration that they are unclear on the matter. Argentina was insisted for months not to apply different measuring sticks for human rights, to promote and defend them throughout the Americas. And so it came to Tuesday of this week, June 15, when Argentina abstained from the United States’ proposal to condemn the Managua regime.

For Massa, who is making a very clear effort to show a friendly face for Argentina and position the country as a reliable ally of Washington, the abstention in the OAS was not exactly helpful. And for observers of the Argentine reality, who in Washington are concentrated in different think tanks, the movement in Buenos Aires appears difficult to understand.

“The Argentine government has been selling in Washington that Alberto Fernández wants to establish himself as a regional leader,” an analyst very knowledgeable about Argentina told Infobae, but who, due to the sensitivity of the case, asked to remain anonymous. “This vote does not bring him closer to that goal. And among the many questions to ask yourself are a couple: how much does the United States really care about what Argentina does or does not do? How much does it matter to you what happens in the OAS?

Dan Runde, from the International Center for Strategic Studies (CSIS) and former George Bush (Jr.) official, pointed out to Infobae how inconsistent the Argentine government’s foreign policy is, in his opinion.

“Argentina, which stridently promotes democracy and human rights and is against dictatorships, seems to have a weakness for pampering authoritarians. What would they say of a country where Mrs. Fernández and Massa were thrown in jail, a country where Schiaretti, Scioli and Uñac were also arrested? Well, that is what is happening in Nicaragua before a presidential election.

Central America is a matter of the first order for the Biden government, which delegated to its vice president, Kamala Harris, the attempt to reform the so-called “Northern Triangle” (El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala) to reduce the migratory pressure on Mexico and the United States. United, control drug trafficking and reduce corruption. The last thing Washington needs in that part of the world is for Nicaragua to implode and the already complicated triangle to turn into an even worse rectangle.

Even so, Fernández is a lucky man. In the State Department they see Argentina as a potential factor for regional balance. On the one hand, because the economy will be on the ground, but it is still the third in Latin America. On the other hand, because Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not interested in foreign policy and because asking Biden and Bolsonaro for political and personal harmony is an illusion. And also because the region is a wasteland when it comes to seeking tranquility. There are pressure cookers ready to explode in almost every country.

That is why abstaining is still possible without paying today the cost that would have been paid in other times. But there are costs for Argentina, and always, sooner or later, they are paid.

