The Finn receives the SF71H with which he won in Austin in 2018

The Finn thanked the Italian team for the gesture

Kimi Räikkönen has received a pleasant surprise from Ferrari. The Italian team sent him the car with which he climbed to the top of the podium in the United States GP of the 2018 season. The driver wasted no time in finding a place for this special car.

The now Alfa Romeo driver ended his stage with those of Maranello at the end of that year 2018. To date, his victory in Austin is the last that he has achieved in Formula 1 and everything seems to indicate that he will continue to be, since the team led by Fréderic Vasseur has no real chance of winning.

The Finn has announced the arrival of the car, a gift from Ferrari, aboard a truck and has thanked Scuderia for the detail on social media. In the image you can see the car half covered with a red tarp and the driver standing waiting to be lowered to transfer it. As seen in the second snapshot he shares, It didn’t take long to find a place for this new piece in your garage:

The Räikkönen garage, with the new addition – © Kimi Räikkönen

It should be remembered that Räikkönen lived two different stages at Ferrari. The first was between 2007 and 2009. Just in his debut year with the Italians, he took his only title by winning the fight he had with Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, both at McLaren at the time.

After two years out of Formula 1 and two more in Lotus, he returned to the team, where he spent another five seasons. Precisely his victory in Austin in 2018 was the only one he achieved in that time. We review Kimi’s statements from that day:

“It is a great feeling to win this race. It is good to show everyone that we can still win. It is the reason we are here, trying to win races and championships. It was an exciting race, not only for us, but also for everyone the ones who were watching it, “said Kimi after winning in Austin.

“We had a very solid weekend, I felt confident and I am glad of that, especially since lately we have had difficult weekends for the team,” he added to finish.

