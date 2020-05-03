According to Condusef, the Special Credit Report It is a document where the information of all your credits is concentrated and you have the right to obtain a free report every 12 months.

Know your credit information, credit registrations or cancellations, the queries that have been made to your history with Alertas Buró. The service includes four Mi Bureau Reports and four Mi Score reports for $ 232 pesos annually. Click https://t.co/9cZXE5RCWH pic.twitter.com/X6G2JGxB3E – Credit Bureau (@BurodeCreditoMX)

April 29, 2020

This report lets you know your credit history in a simple way and know who consults your history. It is important that you do so because if a debt appears that is not yours, you can claim it.

The Special Credit Report It offers a summary of bank and non-bank loans that you have had and shows the behavior that you had in each one, that is, if you paid or were on duty.

Special credit report What is it and how does it affect you? | Photo: Reforma

As we have previously told you, the debts that appear in the Credit bureau they take years to disappear or never do. To see how long they last you can check this note: How long it takes for debts to be cleared from the Credit Bureau

If you paid off all your credits and it turns out that you are denied a new loan because “you were on duty” and that appears in the Credit Bureau, you must file a complaint with the institution that gave you the credit and verify that you paid to have your file cleaned.

So it is important that when you pay off a debt, you demand a settlement letter, to avoid problems in the future. If you want to request your Special Credit Report you can do it on this page of the Condusef.

Remember that the financial entities that give loans use the records found in the Credit Bureau to evaluate and determine if they lend money or not, so you should try to have a clean record.

.