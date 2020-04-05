Next April 19 ‘Netflix’ will premiere the long-awaited documentary miniseries “The Last Dance”, centered on the 1997/98 season of the Chicago Bulls in the NBA. That is why from BlogDeBasket we have decided to carry out a small analysis as an introduction for the moment in which this documentary is released.

The finishing touch of one of the great dynasties of the NBA

The 97/98 season became the last in which the Bulls would dominate in the NBA. It was the sixth and final ring for the franchise and for Michael Jordan, who established himself as the best player of all time. Chicago would win the title in the sixth game of the Finals against Utah Jazz with Jordan’s own legendary basket with 5 seconds to go.

A move for history

This Michael Jordan basket is considered by many to be the best of all time. Not only for its degree of difficulty when it comes to getting rid of its brand and launching without opposition, but for all that it entailed. This move would mean the end of a domain that began in the 90/91 season with the ring achieved against the Los Angeles Lakers (1-4), and which had its two years of ‘standby’ in 1994 and 1995 (the two rings from Hakeem Olajuwon’s Rockets).

Michael Jordan gets his 5th MVP

In addition to the sixth ring for the Illinois franchise, Jordan would add nothing more and nothing less than his fifth MVP of the Season, ten years after the first he would achieve (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998). In the regular season, MJ played all 82 Bulls games, averaging 28.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 46.5% TC per game.

In addition, that same season he would also achieve his third MVP of the All Star Game, and would surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the top scorer in playoff history.

The Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls duel

The 1997/98 season had predestined that the clash in the Finals would be from the beginning the one that faced the Utah Jazz of John Stockton and Karl Malone, and the Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Both teams finished the regular season with the same record for wins and losses: 62-20. One of the best NBA Finals series seen in the entire history of the competition, which closed as soon as Jordan wanted it.

