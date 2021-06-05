Special broadcast ‘Destino 21’ on the night of the elections

MEXICO CITY.

As of September 2020, the Electoral Process began to renew the Chamber of Deputies and various positions in the 32 states of the country.

For the objective analysis on the night of the election, Grupo Imagen has prepared a Special Issue of “Destino 21”, the election day that will take place this Sunday, June 6.

The conductors will be Pascal Beltrán del Río, Ciro Gómez Leyva and Manuel Feregrino, and they will bring the trends of the electoral results and a deep analysis of the process.

In the voting, various positions will be elected and renewed, in governorships, local congresses, town halls and municipal boards.

The 2021 elections are also considered historical, given the number of positions to be elected and the number of citizens expected to participate, where a total of 94 million 800 thousand citizens registered in the Electoral Register is calculated.

In addition to the installation of 161 thousand polls and the hiring of more than 50 thousand Election Supervisors and Trainers.

The National Guard and the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (FEDE) will be on alert and will coordinate with state and local authorities for Sunday’s elections.

The approximately 100 thousand agents of the Guard will implement operations on highways, airports, bus stations and strategic facilities.

During the elections, the troops may not approach less than 150 meters from where a polling station is installed, according to federal sources. Only if polling officials request their support will they be able to respond, once they confirm that state or local forces cannot answer the call.

The presence of personnel from the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Ministerial Police will also be reinforced to receive complaints from citizens, poll workers, party or candidate representatives regarding actions that may be considered crimes within the framework of the election day.

