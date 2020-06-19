This week we knew the case of David Starr and how he had abused his position of power in his relationshipsNow more fighters and school students have brought to light all these dark and lamentable stories that have happened to them in recent years.

Women speak out against #SpeakingOut wrestling abuse

On Wednesday we saw how they came to light all the atrocities that David Starr had done to his partners and as this was stripped of several titles of the companies where he fought and on top of that his performance was so unfortunate that he sought redemption or apologized with a tweet that he had promoted, but this has not ended here.

During yesterday evening several fighters and school students began to speak loudly and clearly about all the abuses they had suffered during their career, how some of them were forced to have sex with their coaches or colleagues and as during all this time they have had to be silent so that their career was not affected.

There are several names that have appeared in the photo, Joe Coffey, The Light One, Jordan Devlin, Jack SexSmith, and many others who have been taking advantage of their position of power to roam freely.

Also many wrestlers have suffered such sexual harassment and abuse by the coaches, and the companions themselves.

We must praise the value that these girls have for showing their faces and not hiding anymore, the list of fighters is unfortunately extensive and we find fighters like Sierra Loxton, Jayla Dark, Amy Allonsy, Debbie Kittel among many others.

These are some of the messages that Sierra Loxton has posted, which has given us permission to do it on his twitter account

Another lady who would like to remain Anonymous has come forward about her experience with Jack SexSmith. It’s so truly heartbreaking that he has done this to more women and evils! Please stop doing this to us #speakingout pic.twitter.com/qgxz2F6QCq – Sierra Loxton 🌜🔮🌛 (@SierraLoxton) June 19, 2020

Well done baby girl. We love you xx https://t.co/6IGEpgBgUb – Sierra Loxton 🌜🔮🌛 (@SierraLoxton) June 19, 2020

We have another statement from another woman who would like to stay Anonymous. Joe Coffey, Travis Banks, Martin Zaki We will not tolerate this anymore #speakingout pic.twitter.com/yLVYIsupev – Sierra Loxton 🌜🔮🌛 (@SierraLoxton) June 19, 2020

#SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/Mj7gfpEtnK – Mariah May ♡ (@MariahMayx) June 19, 2020

We have put only 4 tweets but if you follow the hashtag #speakingout on Twitter you will be able to see the hundreds and hundreds of messages that there are.

Not only does this happen in the UK

Unfortunately these events are closer than we think, since in Spain these things also happen, the fighter Yawara, He already explained last night what had happened to him in the world of wrestling.

We hope that all these unfortunates and sorry for the expression, are removed from any ring or training place from now on.

