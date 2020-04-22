CRB midfielder went through the traumatic experience of breaking the knee ligaments in May 2019, still in the pre-group stage of the Northeast Cup

Among all the players going through social isolation in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, who is doubly anxious for activities to return to normal is someone who has been away from ball work for even longer: midfielder Felipe Menezes.

Photo: Douglas Araújo / CRB

Photo: Lance!

Having been injured by the rupture of the knee ligament in May 2019 in the Pre-Copa do Nordeste against Juazeirense, Felipe has been going through the recovery process where he recognizes that perhaps he could have evolved more quickly.

However, he prefers that the whole situation is treated with more excess than lack of caution so that, at the right time, he is fully at the disposal of coach Marcelo Cabo.

– It was a difficult period in my career, as it is a slow and sometimes painful recovery. You have to have mental strength to be able to go beyond the stages. It seems that it does not evolve as much as it would like, but it is part of the process and cannot accelerate so as not to risk losing all the recovery time. But the important thing is that today I feel totally recovered and ready to start playing again after this pandemic – he told the portal ‘Globo Esporte’.

– I have been experiencing this anxiety constantly. The desire to return to play is huge and I really want to be on the field again. But at this moment it is important to respect the crisis we are experiencing and to wait patiently for the safest and most opportune moment to resume activities. In the meantime, I follow a training plan that the club passes daily for when everything goes back to normal, he added.

See too:

The team of the best scorers in the Brazilian in each position