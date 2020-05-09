The trend in current technology is always aimed at greater mobility, so it is no longer strange to anyone that new wireless devices of any kind emerge. The goal is that you have to use less hands so that the use of gadgets is increasingly intuitive and, above all, comfortable. In addition, this also allows you to have more freedom to carry out day-to-day activities without worrying about cables or keeping your hands busy.

It is true that we have already got used to seeing wireless headphones, but this time we have made a selection of gadgets that can be worn around the neck to have the free hands. In the list you will find sound products – from some sports headphones up to about Wireless speakers– and other very useful accessories for daily life, such as a reading light or one hanging mobile phone case. The advantage is that they are all used on the neck in a practical and ergonomic way.

SOUND

Bluedio Bluetooth speakers

Do you love to take your music everywhere, but you do not like to disconnect from the environment or damage your ears with headphones? So these practical speakers are for you. its ergonomic shape Holds comfortably around the neck and features speakers on each side, which are oriented upwards to point directly at the ears and create a deep, immersive sound. It has Bluetooth connection to connect with any device as well as a SD slot to play WAV and MP3 files. Too incorporates a microphone for taking hands-free calls and controls for volume and playback.

LG Tone HBS-835S External Speaker Headphones

Of course, depending on which situation, you might prefer to have your ears clear or, on the contrary, isolate yourself from outside noise to concentrate on your music. The best way to achieve this is with these headphones, which also have DGT certified external speakers, so you can choose what suits you best at all times. Its sound has the prestigious JBL firm and they incorporate the Tone & Talk application, which can read text messages or voice memos, Among other functions.

Sports headphones

Weighing only 37 grams And a compact size, these headphones are perfect for any sports activity. Its cable goes behind the head and conforms to the ears to prevent it from becoming tangled or falling with the sudden movement. Furthermore, they are sweat resistant and the battery has a autonomy of up to 12 hours. They offer a high quality sound, with crisp highs and deep bass. Can be folded and include a case to facilitate its transport.

ACCESSORIES

Reading light

One of the most common problems readers face is the lack of adequate lighting when they are indoors or at night. And although a lamp can solve the problem, it also prevents moving freely. The solution? This neck reading light, featuring two LED spotlights on each side for perfect lighting. Have three levels of brightness (wide angle, reflector and spot light) and a 12-hour autonomy on average. Arms are flexible and they are coated with soft silicone for greater comfort.

Mobile support

This support has been designed for those who cannot sit still in one place while watching movies or series on their mobile phones. And it is that instead of being fixed on a table, it is hung from the neck to be able to take it everywhere without losing sight of the phone screen. It is made of aluminum to make it light and it has a rubber pad to make it more comfortable. The bracket can rotate 360 ​​degrees and can hold smartphones up to 7.3 inches.

Knok mobile phone case

Are you tired of forgetting where you left your mobile or looking for where to charge it? Do not worry with this hanging case, which consists of a silicone shell transparent, flexible and with shock protection (available for most models of iPhone, Samsung and Huawei). In addition, it incorporates a polypropylene rope adjustable 1.5 meters which is resistant and repels moisture. Is available in more than 30 colors and designs, and features golden brass accents.

Personal mini fan

It is true that there are some months left for the summer, but already in March temperatures of 33 degrees will be reached in some regions of the country. Therefore, this is a perfect time to prepare for the heat. This is the case of this personal mini fan, which allows you to hang it around your neck to bring fresh air everywhere. Has one head on each arm and has three speed levels. Also, you can adjust in 360 degrees to accommodate it at the indicated angle. It is loaded by a USB port and reaches a autonomy of up to six hours.

* All prices included in this article are updated as of 03-12-2020.