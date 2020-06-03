If there is something that characterizes the SPC company, it is its wide catalog of affordable devices, in which we can find everything from tables, such as the SPC Gravity Octacore, launched a month ago, to different simple and cheap smartphones. Among the latter, we find the last batch presented in April, which included no less than four models: SPC Gen, SPC Gen Lite, SPC Smart and SPC Smart Lite.

Precisely these last two have just welcomed their older brother, the SPC Smart Max, who stands just one step above thanks to higher-though modest-performance in most sections. Among them, we find, for example, an eight-core processor, a 5.45-inch screen and an 8-megapixel camera.

SPC Smart Max data sheet

SPC SMART MAX

SCREEN

IPS LCD 5.45 inch (18: 9)

HD + resolution (1,440 x 720 pixels)

PROCESSOR

1.6 GHz Eight-Core Unisoc

RAM

2 GB

STORAGE

16 GB + micro SD up to 32 GB

SOFTWARE

Android 9.0 Pie

REAR CAMERA

8 MP with flash

FRONTAL CAMERA

5 MP with flash

DRUMS

2,500 mAh

CONNECTIVITY

Dual SIM, 4G, WiFi n, Bluetooth 4.0, micro USB, 3.5mm jack, FM radio, GPS

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

150 x 72.3 x 10.3 mm

182 g

PRICE

89.90 euros

Direct to the input range

First of all, the new SPC Smart Max has a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with 18: 9 aspect ratio and HD + resolution (1,440 x 720 pixels). As a brain, it mounts a UNISOC octa-core processor with Cortex A55 architecture at 1.6 GHz and 1.2 GHz, which is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory expandable with a microSD card of up to 32 GB.

In the photographic section, it includes a 5 megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera, both with flash. To feed itself, it incorporates a 2,500 mAh battery, and as an operating system, it brings Android 9.0 ft.

As it is a very basic model, it does not integrate biometric authentication systems and has very modest connectivity options: 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi n, headphone jack and a Micro USB port for charging and data transfer. Of course, it has FM radio and Dual SIM function to use two different lines on the same phone.

Versions and price of the SPC Smart Max

The new SPC Smart Max is already on sale at a recommended price of 89.90 euros. It is sold in a single color (blue) and in a single configuration with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of expandable internal storage.

