The Spanish brand SPC has broken into the smartphone segment with two new ranges of phones: SPC Smart and SPC Gen, each with two models. Low range, contained features and a price below 120 euros.

With a panorama dominated by Chinese brands, few manufacturers dare to enter the segment of the cheapest mobiles. And here SPC points with a newly released catalog of smartphones: the Spanish company offers four smartphones for those who want an Android smartphone for less than 100 euros. They cannot be said to have the latest in specs, in return they cut the price to a great extent.

SPC Gen, Gen Lite, SPC Smart and Smart Lite data sheet

SPC SMART

SPC SMART LITE

SPC GEN

SPC GEN LITE

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

138.5 x 66 x 10.5 mm

142 grams

138.5 x 66 x 10.5 mm

142 grams

148 x 72.2 x 9.4 mm

156 grams

156.7 x 73.5 x 9.6 mm

184 grams

SCREEN

5 inches

FWGA resolution (960×480 pixels)

18: 9 aspect ratio

5 inches

FWGA resolution (960×480 pixels)

18: 9 aspect ratio

5.45 inch IPS

HD + (1,440×720 pixels)

18: 9 aspect ratio

6.09 inch IPS

HD + (1,280×600 pixels)

19.2: 9 aspect ratio

PROCESSOR

1.3 GHz Quad Core MediaTek

1.3 GHz Quad Core MediaTek

1.6 GHz Eight-Core Unisoc

1.6 GHz Eight-Core Unisoc

RAM

2 GB DDR3

2 GB DDR3

3/4 GB DDR3

1 GB DDR4

INTERNAL STORAGE

16 GB

SD Card up to 64GB

6 GB

SD Card up to 64GB

32/64 GB

SD Card up to 128GB

16 GB

SD Card up to 32GB

REAR CAMERA

8 MP

LED flash

5 MP

LED flash

13 MP

LED flash

Double: 5 MP + VGA

LED flash

FRONT CAMERA

5 MP

5 MP

5 MP

5 MP

DRUMS

2,200 mAh

2,200 mAh

3,000 mAh

3,000 mAh

CONNECTIVITY

HSPA +

WiFi 802.11 b / g / n

Bluetooth 4.0

FM Radio

GPS

3G

WiFi 802.11 b / g / n

Bluetooth 4.0

FM Radio

GPS

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11 b / g / n

Bluetooth 4.0

FM Radio

GPS

4G LTE

WiFi 802.11 b / g / n

Bluetooth 4.2

FM Radio

GPS

PRICE

79.90 euros

59.90 euros

3/32 GB: 99.90 euros

4/64 GB: 119.90 euros

89.90 euros

Bet on the lowest range

From left to right: SPC Smart, SPC Smart Lite, SPC Gen, SPC Gen Lite

There is no doubt: the new SPCs have arrived to offer more possibilities to those people who do not want to spend more than 100 euros on their phone. With more than fair specifications that demonstrate basic use, both the SPC Smart and the SPC Gen they are enough for daily use without too many requirements. WhatsApp, social networks, some sporadic games and not much more, enough for a good part of people.

SPC Gen

SPC has divided its mobile phones into the Smart range, the cheapest and without 4G, and in both SPC Gen, with 4G and slightly better features. Both one range and the other offer their customers a Lite and a ‘normal’ model, both separated from each other by a step of a handful of euros. Also due to a reduction in the number and quality of features.

Spc Smart

Batteries ranging from 2,200 mAh (Smart) to 3,000 mAh (Gen), Android pretty clean and with 9 Pie appearance (SPC does not specify it), single rear cameras with the exception of the SPC Gen Lite (which opts for the double rear camera) and with a reduced screen that rises to 6.09 inches in the aforementioned Gen Lite. With another characteristic detail of this model: it is the only one that has a cutout in the shape of a drop of water for the screen.

Pricing and Availability of SPC Gen, Gen Lite, SPC Smart and Smart Lite

The mobiles are already available in Spain and can be purchased through the manufacturer’s official store. The price is as follows:

SPC Gen: 79.90 euros.

SPC Gen Lite: 59.90 euros.

SPC Smart 3/32 GB: 99.90 euros.

SPC Smart 4/64 GB: 119.90 euros.

SPC Smart Lite: 89.90 euros.

More information | SPC

Share



SPC Gen, SPC Gen Lite, SPC Smart and SPC Smart Lite, very cheap and contained mobiles for those who do not want to spend more than 100 euros