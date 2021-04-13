Spawn Review. Hell on earth

The new stage of Spawn continues with new enemies and a new intention for Al Simmons, to prevent hell from threatening his family.

The longest-running independent comic enters a new phase after the end of the Satan Wars. Al Simmons the original Spawn returns to star in the header that this summer expands creating a universe of its own. Hell is closed, heaven is closed, but on Earth there are still enough enemies for Spawn, without powers, without friends, Simmons will have to redefine himself to continue his fight!

The Spawn series is one of the longest running on the independent US scene, and one of the most popular. And this summer, we will once again enjoy a cohesive universe, after many years of only being able to enjoy Todd McFarlane’s creations in the “mother” series. Following the closure of series that previously expanded the world of Spawn such as Godslayer, The Undead, Curse of Spawn or Sam and Twitch, new incarnations and characters will arrive at Image’s “enfant terrible” publisher.

But leaving aside these novelties, the main collection has had to go through several transformations to get to this point. He lost his lead, and after a while enjoying a worthy replacement, but with less charisma, Al Simmons is back. After Resurrection and Satan Wars, the soldier has returned to Earth, he has lost much, he has suffered, but his sense of duty remains intact. He returns to protect his loved ones, the family of the woman he loved, and his friend, even if they are not in the prime of their relationship.

Macfarlane returns to his character closing the collaboration with Erik Larsen that began in his previous saga.

On this occasion, they join the paths of their main characters, Spawn and Savage Dragon, with a newly created heroine, Ant, to kick off their series. By not owning the rights to publish the Erik Larsen series in Spain, Planeta Cómic has chosen to publish the crossover numbers despite staying in a “coitus interruptus” by not having the end of the arc, this gesture is appreciated since , for the completists, the gap in the numbering could produce an anxiety attack, but at the level of plot importance, they are a bit frustrating when the reader is left halfway.

The main saga, drawn by Szymon Kudranzki, known in Spain more for his latest work in Fallen Angels, part of Jonathan Hickman’s Dawn of X series, is already a veteran in the Spawn series, and his dark, photographic style is very supportive of digital effects, it is perfect to launch the character into the future, and to show that it is a horror series, as well as superheroes. Although its page composition and narrative is abrupt and rough at times, its environments give the series a lot of life.

Spawn. Hell on Earth, it’s the reboot of the franchise, with new problems and new challenges, and, above all, with the intention of creating a more nourished, rich and powerful world for the star character of Todd McFarlane, icon of the independent superheroes USA.

Url: Milcomics

Author : Todd McFarlane, Erik Larsen

ISBN: 978-84-1341-150-7

Number of pages : 312

Description : Killed by his own men, government agent Al Simmons struck a deal with the devil who raised him from the depths of Hell. Ever since he returned to Earth, he has watched over the forgotten alleys of New York as the warrior Spawn, a hero unlike any other. While searching for answers about his past, Spawn confronts the dark forces that brought him back to Earth, as he battles his enemies and discovers unlikely allies. As he learns to master his extraordinary new powers, he begins to understand the full scope of what brought him back… and what he left behind. Although the gates of Heaven and Hell are closed, there is enough evil on Earth to keep Spawn busy. But without all his powers, Spawn will have to find a way to fight his enemies without ending up dying again in Spawn: Hell on Earth. Featuring the spirited drawing and imaginative storytelling of Image Comics founders Todd McFarlane (Spawn, Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk) and Erik Larsen (Savage Dragon, Spider-Man) and veteran Spawn artist Szymon Kudranski, this It is a compilation volume that you will not want to miss.

JOTA (JC Royo)

3.0 3.00 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)