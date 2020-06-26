The impact of the new Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus has put everyone in check, and what is certain is that not all countries have the exact number of infected, serious cases, or deaths; and therefore it is difficult to get a more or less approximate idea of ​​the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the entire planet.

Fortunately space agencies have been documenting how confinement has impacted human activity and our environment. Hence, this week NASA, ESA, and JAXA will launch an interactive map showing global changes in the environment, economic activity, and agriculture since the pandemic.

Its name is Covid19 Earth Observation Dashboard and combines multiple satellite data records with analytical tools that allow users to track changes in air and water quality; climate change; economic activity; and agriculture. Of course, these variations can be seen from any area of ​​the world.

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator at NASA’s Scientific Mission Directorate, said at a press conference:

“When we began to see from space how the changing patterns of human activity caused by the pandemic were having a visible impact on the planet, we knew that if we combined resources, we could bring a powerful new analytical tool to influence this rapid movement of crisis . Together NASA, ESA and JAXA represent a great human asset: advanced Earth observation instruments in space that are used every day to benefit society and advance knowledge of our planet. “

Using the different tools on this board you can see, for example, changes in shipping activity in ports, agricultural production, city lights at night, the number of cars parked, as well as data on greenhouse gas emissions.

The Dashboard is so efficient that you can see all this on a global scale or in a certain area such as New York, Tokyo, Paris or Madrid, just to name a few examples. The truth is that not all countries are there either, but hopefully soon the agencies will continue to expand the information.

To accomplish this task, space station scientists used NASA’s Aura and OCO-2 satellites; GOSAT and ALOS-2 from JAXA; and the Sentiel missions of ESA’s European Copernicus program, as well as data from the United States’ Suomi NPP satellite, to monitor the world’s night lights.