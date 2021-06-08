Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking coming this fall

Apple has confirmed that Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking is coming to Apple Music in the fall. This function, available since October 2020 on Apple TV +, emits the sound in the same direction, even if we change the position of our head.

The Apple support page related to the Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos in Apple Music has a section of frequently asked questions, where a query appears. “Is Spatial Audio With Dynamic Head Tracking Available For Music?”

The response reads as follows: “We are excited to announce that Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking is coming to Apple Music in the Fall.” Likely to be included after iOS 15 update, also scheduled for autumn this year.

Apple Music already has Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, but the experience is somewhat different from what is available on Apple TV + and other supported services, such as Disney + or HBO Max. While it is true that it offers immersive sound and a slight change in volume between the headphones can be perceived when we turn the face slightly, the sensation is not as inverse as the dynamic tracking that we find in Apple’s series and movies service.

Does dynamic head tracking make sense in Apple Music?

Dynamic head tracking makes use of the gyroscope and accelerometer, sensors that integrate both the AirPods and the iPhone and iPad, and that they are able to synchronize to detect the position of our head and keep the sound focused in the same direction.

Now, is this feature viable in Apple Music? Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking it is a good idea to get a feeling similar to listening to live music. However, it can be annoying when we are listening to music and we have, for example, our iPhone in our backpack.

In this case, the only viable option is that the iPhone, with the help of the sensors, can detect if the device is inside the pocket and thus automatically deactivate this function.

Apple Music Hi-Fi is now available to all subscribers from Apple’s music service. Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is compatible with AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, and speakers built into Apple products.

