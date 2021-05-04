Spartan loses $ 30 million in flash loan attack on Binance Smart Chain

The Conversation Spain

A century of insulin: when diabetes ceased to be necessarily fatal

Front page of the Toronto Daily Star for March 22, 1922. It is estimated that more than 400 million people suffer from diabetes mellitus today, and that 8% of the western population will develop it in their lifetime. Although today it is a very well known and controlled disorder, a century ago its prognosis was dramatic and carried a fatal outcome after the first months of diagnosis in children and young adults. Everything changed in 1921, when one of the most important advances in the history of medicine took place: the discovery of insulin. This was the origin, and in turn the solution, of the very serious pathology. Around this momentous historical milestone, as has happened with many great scientific discoveries, there was confrontation, litigation, strife, controversy and personal pride. All this gave rise to a certain mythical component that still surrounds the history of insulin. The precedents of the discovery During the second half of the 19th century, the scientific pillars on which the discovery of insulin was founded were gradually underpinned. In 1869, the German Paul Langerhans, only 22 years old, histologically described a series of well differentiated groups of cells in the pancreas, which he called “islets”, although he did not know what their function could be. Somewhat later, in 1889, two German researchers, Joseph Von Mering and Oskar Minkovsky, confirmed that resection of the pancreas in the dog induced severe diabetes. This made them think about the existence of some pancreatic substance necessary for the regulation of glucose levels in the body. In 1909, Jean de Meyer coined the poetic name “insulin” (from insula, island) to designate the substance, not yet identified, produced in the “islets of Langerhans” and which was capable of reducing blood glucose. The first attempts to try to isolate insulin and obtain therapeutic benefits soon followed. In these first decades of the 20th century, the Romanian doctor Nicolae Paulescu obtained a pancreatic extract, which he called “pancreatin”, so powerful that some dogs died of hypoglycemia after its administration. Paulescu could not publish the results of his research until 1921, after the Great War, although he did not test it in humans. Islets of Langerhans, accumulations of cells responsible for producing, among other hormones, insulin. Wikimedia Commons / Polarlys, CC BY-SA The Toronto Team The key figure in the discovery of insulin was a young Canadian researcher and orthopedic surgeon, Frederick Grant Banting. He was interested in diabetes since, at the age of 14, a close friend died from this disease. Banting already knew that the ligation of the pancreatic duct caused the degeneration of the cells that produce trypsin, an enzyme responsible for the digestion of proteins, but not that of the islets of Langerhans. That is why he proposed to Professor John JR Macleod, professor of physiology at the University of Toronto, to allow him to investigate this subject during the summer of 1921 with the help of a fellow, Charles H. Best. Both young men worked by ligating the pancreatic duct of dogs to obtain trypsin-free extracts of pancreas, which they called “isleton”. Facilities of Laboratory 221 of the Department of Physiology directed by Macleod at the University of Toronto, photographed in April 1929, and where insulin was discovered. Later they verified that, by administering this extract to dogs with diabetes, glucose was reduced by 40% in an hour and even sugar disappeared in urine. The next step, designed by Macleod, was to obtain an equally effective extract, using either cows or pigs. To do this, he added a biochemist named James B. Collip to the Toronto team, who began working on obtaining the pancreatic extract, based on previous studies by Banting and Best. Macleod’s team publicly presented the results of their work at the Meeting of the American Physiological Society in December 1921, with a communication entitled The internal secretion of the pancreas. Those attending the meeting did not recognize it as a novel contribution, except for George Clowes, at that time Eli Lilly’s director of research, who offered the collaboration of his pharmaceutical company to obtain the elusive pancreatic extract, with the commitment of its subsequent commercialization. , in case the development is viable. Leonard Thompson, first patient to receive insulin. University of Toronto Library In January 1922, a 14-year-old diabetic patient named Leonard Thompson, who weighed 29 kg due to his illness, was the first to receive the pancreatic extract obtained by Banting and Best. The treatment was unsuccessful and due to a severe allergic reaction they were forced to stop. However, only 12 days later, the treatment was restarted with the administration of the preparation prepared by Collip, which had followed a thorough process of eliminating many of the contaminants that still remained in the Banting and Best extract. This last preparation worked considerably well, reducing blood and urine glucose levels, ketone bodies and much of the diabetic symptoms. From that moment on, a deep conflict arose between the team members, which was excessively aired and commented on by the scientific community itself. They even went as far as physical aggression, when Banting asked Collip for the details of the elaboration of his extract and he refused to provide it. Banting always defended that, without his idea and his contributions, Collip would never have obtained an extract that would serve as an effective treatment, while Macleod argued that Collip only got a little help to make his discovery. This confrontation endured and became even more evident when Macleod and Banting were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1923. Banting denied Macleod’s merits in obtaining the award and shared his share of the award with Best, while Macleod for his part, he did the same with Collip. To this must be added the controversy over the exclusion of the Romanian scientist Paulescu from the Nobel Prize. News of the award of the Nobel Prize published in ‘Literary Digest’ (New York, December 8, 1923. University of Toronto Library In addition, the story of this great discovery was trivially mythologized by a legend that presented Banting and Best as two geniuses who worked without help in precarious conditions. However, these researchers had probably the best research resources of the moment. The University of Toronto had magnificent infrastructures and an excellent documentation service. Banting, Best, Macleod and Collip were found in a very appropriate time and place for their work to end in success.From university to pharmaceutical companies Insulin container from the laboratory of the University of Toronto, labeled in 1923. The next objective was to find a methodology that would allow to obtain insulin in sufficient quantity so that it could be commercialized and universalize the treatment of diabetes . Thanks to the collaboration of Eli Lilly, throughout 1922 a suitable production system for this substance was developed at the University of Toronto, marketed under the name Íletin. The following year, the Danish August Krogh began producing insulin in Denmark, using the same system he had learned in Toronto. This is how he founded the company Nordisk Insulin Laboratory, now Novo Nordisk. Thus, two pharmaceutical companies, Lilly and Nordisk, soon began to dominate the global insulin market. Later, insulin, initially obtained from extracts of cow, pig or sheep pancreas, was purified until a recombinant human insulin could be obtained. At present we have more than 300 insulin analogues, which allow almost an individualized treatment in relation to its duration of action, to try to adapt the treatment to the circadian rhythms of fasting and ingestion of each type of patient. The discovery of insulin has meant, in the field of medical disciplines and from a therapeutic perspective, an advance that very few others can overcome. Its industrial production allowed the survival of millions of patients, the majority very young, who were otherwise doomed to imminent death.