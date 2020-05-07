The owner of Spartak Moscow and vice president of the Russian oil company Lukoil, Leonid Fedún, has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

05/07/2020

CEST

EFE

“Leonid Fedún, chairman of the board of directors of FC Spartak Moscow, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. He is currently being treated in hospital, “the soccer club said in a brief statement.. In the note, which does not specify how Fedún is, the club wishes him a “quick recovery”.

The Russian league has been suspended since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far affected 177,160 people in the country, of which 92,676 have been registered in Moscow, headquarters of Spartak and focus of the disease in Russia.

Spartak, the most popular team in Russia, is the great disappointment of the season, as is eighth in a league with 16 teams, in which the leader is Zenit Saint Petersburg and the red lantern is the Akhmat de Grozny.

The board of the Russian First Division League (RPL) offered clubs two options on April 27 to resume national competition, suspended due to the coronavirus: June 21 or 28. Both options take into account the possibility of finishing playing the Russian Cup, a decision that will ultimately be taken by the Russian Football Union.

