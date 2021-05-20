Sparkling session of Belinda and Christian Nodal for magazine | Instagram

The singer Belinda and Christian Nodal let out their most tempting side after showing themselves in a photo session that disturbed more than one of their followers, the so-called “the ideal couple” heads the cover of The Urbanda mx magazine.

Belinda and Christian Nodal once again reaffirmed all their love, but this time, the photoshoot in which they appear was an erupting volcano.

The “pop star“She appears with a tight jumpsuit of an ultra-thin fabric that only covered some areas at the same time, part of her charms could be seen under the garment in skin color and red, an outfit that the original from Madrid, complemented with slippers.

Behind her, Christian Nodal appears surrounding her with his arms while giving her some kisses on the cheek. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE IMAGE.

It was one of the fan page of the couple @nodeliworld who shared several of the photos that accompanied this session. Similarly, one of the covers can be seen on the magazine’s own social networks.

Without a doubt, the love between two of the most beloved and acclaimed figures of the show in Mexico has transcended borders and has not only been reaffirmed in Aztec land but also in their native country.

It should be remembered that in days gone by, Christian nodal He flew back to the old continent to reconnect with his love, Belinda, after the regional artist traveled to Mexico for a few days to be with his mother on May 10.

However, the Sonoran, reiterated that he could no longer be without “Beli” so that as soon as he could he met again with her who he called “home”.

It is now that more in love than ever, the interpreter of “Light without gravity” and the regional one proved to all their fans the authenticity of their feelings starring for the second time on the cover of a magazine.

In this edition, the relationship of the stars of music itself that emerged in the middle of the recordings of the talent reality show “La Voz México 2020”, reveal that he conquered each other and how his love led him to music to create projects together.

It is worth mentioning that Belinda Peregrín Schüll is currently preparing her next musical project entitled “For the rest of your life” a mixture between the urban and the regional as it transpired.

In the photograph that heads the cover, Christian Nodal embraces the returned “television actress” with great impetus, the Mexican regional wearing a dark colored sweater and pants.

Currently, the couple is in Spain after Belinda Peregrín collaborated in one of the Netflix projects with the series “Welcome to Eden.”

The “La Voz Senior coach” who will also occupy the big red swivel chair of the edition of “La Voz Kids” and the singer-songwriter, appeared in the recent edition with various look changes.

A behind-the-scenes video shows the couple exchanging some smiles, caresses and even kisses in the midst of various demonstrations of love, showing that love is growing between them.

It was last 2020 in December that the model and businesswoman posed for the first time with Christian Nodal for People en Español magazine.

On that occasion, the duo revealed details of their intense and unexpected relationship, which arose after coinciding in the talent reality show where both were part of the cast of judges.

The frequent coexistence gave rise to the magic and finally on August 4, 2020 they decided to start their romance, since then, their most loyal followers eagerly await to announce the date of their wedding at some point.