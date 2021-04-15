Sparked, the new Facebook speed dating app to flirt with a 4 minute video

If both parties agree, then they can have a second ten minute video date.

If interest persists between the two parties, the app suggests getting in touch in other ways

It does not include the option to slide to accept or reject profiles and is currently in the testing phase

Facebook has created Sparked, a new experimental application that allows its users to have four-minute appointments through video, and that completely dispenses with common elements in this type of ‘apps’ such as profiles and direct messages.

Sparked, developed by Facebook’s new product experimentation team, NPE Team, provides a new video speed dating format, as its creators explain on their website, from where users can already test it.

The new app suppress many of the most common features in today’s dating apps, such as public profiles, swipe to accept or reject profiles and direct messages between users.

Instead, Sparked proposes a four-minute video speed dating-based operation among its users, and if both people agree, then they can have a second, longer video date of ten minutes, as The Verge has reported.

If users agree, Sparked does not offer any more forms of contact and suggests that people switch to exchanging contact information (social networks, messaging ‘apps’ or email).

The application can now be used free, although at the moment it is in tests, and requires its users to register, something that is possible to do with the Facebook account. In some cases there is a waiting list and in other areas it is not available at the moment.