Eight races over ten weekends, beginning on July 5 in Austria and ending on September 6 in Italy. This was the European calendar that on June 2 presented the Formula 1 World Cup for a 2020 season where beyond the uncertainty of knowing if it will be possible to travel in September, October and November to Russia, Asia (Bahrain, Vietnam and China) o America (Canada, the United States, Mexico and Brazil) due to the world coronavirus crisis, the factories of the 10 teams that make up the ‘Great Circus’ grid are already working at full capacity, after 63 days stopped, trying to mitigate the headache that may suffer soon with the spare parts of the cars.

Why have enough parts available in stock, in the event of a mishap or accident during a grand prize, It can be a determining factor in tilting the balance towards success or failure, since beyond the economic extra cost which means having to increase your resources to make more items in a short space of time, it is a period lost in developing the car and making it faster facing the competition.

“This presents a unique challenge for us. If you have a problem in the first race, you can usually handle a second race because you have spare parts. But add a third race to this. Suddenly, you are out of spare parts. This presents a real headache, making sure the guys on the circuit have enough pieces. We can seek to have a lot of spare parts, but it is really expensive and we don’t want to be wasteful, we need to be efficient “, says Rob Thomas, director of operations at Mercedes.

And what is the solution they are going to promote in Brackley in their challenge to continue dominating the championship with an iron hand and win their seventh consecutive title? Analyze which parts of the car are under the greatest stress and build them to a point that will quickly allow them to be introduced into the W11 by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas: “We are identifying which parts are generally damaged or worn during a race to ensure we have them at a manufacturing point , to half or three quarters depending on which they are, that allows us to use them quickly. Our entire factory is based on speed and flexibility. We are making sure that we can react, although we are used to doing this. We can change things in a very short time if we have a problem. “

More than 35 million euros of spending on repairs during 2019

36,650,000 million euros. This was the exact amount the teams spent last season on repairs from the winter tests in Montmeló to the last test in Abu Dhabi. An important economic sum where McLaren was the face of the coin, since Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were the two pilots that generated the least disbursement to their team with only 955,890 euros, and Red Bull the cross, Alexander Albon being the leader of this particular classification with 4,570,000 euros, closely followed by Pierre Gasly with 3,270,000 euros, for a total of 8,970,000 euros if we add the costs caused by Max Verstappen (1,130,000 euros). Finally, and as a curiosity, the bill for the incident involving Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel in Brazil amounted to 561,090 euros, just like him Red Bull Ring was the circuit that generated the most quota for the teams with 2,320,000 euros due to the aggressive nature of its curbs and pianos. And this year, the World Cup starts with a double of races in the town of Spielberg.