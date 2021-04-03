Spare parts Colón against Olimpic Xátiva

04/03/2021 at 2:31 PM CEST

The Colon spare parts and the Xátiva They continue their journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division with renewed spirits, playing this Sunday at 11:30 the match corresponding to the opening day at the stadium El Perdiguer Sports Center in Aldaia.

The Colon spare parts ranked 6th in the First Phase of the Third Division with 23 points and a balance of 16 goals for and 19 against.

As for the visiting team, the Olimpic Xativa he was in fourth position in the previous phase of the league with 25 points and figures of 22 goals in his favor and 24 against.

Previously there have been other clashes in the El Perdiguer Sports Center in Aldaia and the results are one victory and two draws in favor of the Colon spare parts. In turn, the locals have a total of three games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time they played the Colon spare parts and the Xátiva In this competition it was in January 2020 and the match ended with a 0-1 for the locals.