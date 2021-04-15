“Spanish women’s football is at the level of the great international teams”

04/15/2021

Act. At 10:17 CEST

Ines Sanchez

Claudia pina It is consolidating itself as an undisputed starter in Sevilla. Throughout this campaign he is acquiring a leading role with the Nervionense team. With 16 games played, she is the club’s top scorer and assistant. The success of the team could not be understood without the arrival of the player to the club.

How are you living this stage at Sevilla?

She is being very pretty. I am very happy to be here and to continue learning every day as a footballer and as a person.

What did you like about the project that the club proposed to you to continue your journey there?

The ambition of the club. I spoke with Cristian. And we all know what he is like. I came here for the desire to continue growing, to learn every day. It is also a good city. I thought I could enjoy here and I am.

What does it mean for such a young player to have a place in the Primera Iberdrola?

It is what all players dream of since they were little, to be able to reach the highest level. I am very happy to be able to have minutes here.

16 games as a starter, top scorer and top assistant of the team. Did you expect to have the role you currently have on the team?

I was not expecting it at all. I came here to learn and to improve every day. It is showing that I am enjoying, doing what I like the most and helping the team. I am very happy with the goals and assists and with helping the teammates score points.

What do you expect from this season finale on a personal level?

I want, or hope, to continue growing, playing and climbing positions. We had a very good first lap and this start to the second is also quite positive. Above all, keep us and even go higher. I want all the work we do to be reflected.

What have you learned this season at Sevilla?

At Sevilla I have learned to compete at the highest level and to make an effort every day.

What is it like to train under Cristian Toro?

He is a very good coach, he has a lot of ambition. It is incredible how he watches, lives football and transmits it. With that he gets that, whether we play or not, we are all involved in the game.

In the long term, what are the goals you set for yourself in the team?

Win as many matches as possible. We want to be as close to the ones above as possible.

How is it being to live football without an audience?

It is much more beautiful with an audience. Having a hobby always helps us. It’s a shame that I can’t be enjoying it this season.

How has attending the national team helped you to grow in football since you were so young?

It is a great motivation. Always has been. I am very excited. I am very grateful to have been able to go with all the lower categories until the sub-23.

How did you learn to manage success when you were so young?

You can’t believe anything in football. They have taught me to keep my feet on the ground. They told me I was the top scorer of 2017 but in the end it’s data. I still have a long way to go.

What did it mean for you to win to be a World Cup champion with the U-17 and runner-up with the U-20?

Playing a World Cup is always special. And being able to play it and also win it was spectacular. None of us believed we had experienced the 2017 World Cup.

Do you think that the achievements you made in the lower categories can be replicated in the absolute in the short term?

I’m sure it is. The progression of the absolute has been incredible, and in general all of the country’s football. They already play against the powers. And they compete and even beat them. Spanish women’s football is at the same level as the great international teams

After this season and seeing the rise of Olga Carmona, do you appreciate that you could soon enter the list of the absolute?

I want to go step by step. Now I am very happy with being able to be called up with the U23. But hopefully I can go one day with the absolute.

How do you face the next league game against Atlético?

As always. With enthusiasm and enthusiasm. And above all with the claw that the club has and represents us. We will compete every game. We are not going to make it easy for Atlético. We are focused on achieving the maximum possible points.

How do you value the quarterfinals of the Cup against Barça?

We are aware of how difficult it is to beat them. They don’t lose almost any game. But we are going to do our best. When we play against them at home we can compete with them. We played a very good game, especially a very good first half. The objective is to compete as well as in the first round. In the end it is football and everything is probable. The Cup is very beautiful and we face it with enthusiasm.

Knowing the team so well, what can you contribute to the team in this regard?

We all know Barça very well. We know the squad they have, how they play and what they play. I will do my best to beat them.

Do you think they are candidates to win the UWCL?

They are one of the great favorites. If it is not this year it will be soon.

As a player who has experienced the emergence of women’s football with its respective ups and downs, do you trust a professional competition?

We are going step by step, which is also important. Hopefully this project is real and we have a professional league.

What wishes do you have to fulfill?

Win the maximum number of titles with my club. And at the national team level, to go in the future with the absolute and hopefully win a World Cup or a European Championship with them.