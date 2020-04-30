After six weeks of confinement, Spain, badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, is gradually starting to relax its restrictive measures. In the south of the country, in the seaside village of Zahara de los Atunes, the local authorities are preparing the inhabitants for a return to normal life by taking care in particular of the disinfection of its beaches in a way that has dismayed many. .

“Totally absurd”

Tractors equipped with sprayers have been deployed on the coast to spray bleach there, reports The Guardian.

“It is completely absurd, protests María Dolores Iglesias Benítez, president of an association responsible for the protection of the area, spots many migratory birds. The beach is an ecosystem. If you bleach it, you kill all.”

This volunteer was delighted that the beach was forbidden to humans during confinement, hoping that many birds would come to establish their nests during the breeding season. But disinfection of the coastline makes him fear the worst:

“I am afraid that the tractors have destroyed all the eggs,” she said on a daily basis.

“It was a mistake”

Faced with what she considers an absurd gesture, the Spanish branch of the environmental protection organization Greenpeace, tweeted:

“No, this is not Trump’s idea. It is happening in Zahara de los Atunes.”

Fumigar con lejía playas en plena época de cría de aves o de desarrollo de la red de invertebrados que sustentarán la pesca costera y destrozar el valor turístico del litoral, no es una de las ideas de Trump. Está ocurriendo en Zahara de los Atunes 👇https: //t.co/afCFLg1sVG – Greenpeace España (@greenpeace_esp) April 27, 2020

Last week, the American president had indeed proposed the idea of ​​treating the patients of Covid-19 with injections of disinfectant.

Faced with outcry over the Spanish initiative, Augustin Conejo, a municipal officer, admitted to Canal Sur that “it was a mistake”, however, fueled by “best intentions” to “protect the children” before they returned on the beach.