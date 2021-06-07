Spanish unions prolong dialogue on layoffs with Caixabank and call off strike

MADRID, Jun 7 (.) – Spanish unions on Monday called off the one-day strike that Caixabank employees were scheduled to hold on Wednesday in protest of layoff plans, the union Commissions Workers reported on Monday.

CCOO, the largest union in the Spanish financial sector, said the bank had signaled that it was open to reducing job cuts and would therefore extend negotiations until June 29. The dialogue was initially expected to end on June 10.

In April, Caixabank said it planned to cut 8,291 positions, one of the biggest cuts in Spain’s history, although it later offered to cut that number to about 7,605, to accommodate a shift in customers to online banking.

Caixabank confirmed on Monday that it was studying the possibility of further reducing that figure.

Around 87% of Caixabank employees participated on Monday in a partial strike against the bank’s plans. Caixabank declined to comment.

Last week, thousands of BBVA employees had gone on strike to protest their dismissal plans, in what was the first work stoppage of this type at a national bank in 30 years.

(Report by Jesús Aguado; translated by Michael Susin. Edited by Janisse Huambachano)