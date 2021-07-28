Spanish translation of the full FED statement

The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to support the US economy in these difficult times, thereby promoting its goals of maximum employment and price stability.

Thanks to advances in vaccination and strong policy support, economic activity and employment indicators have continued to strengthen. The sectors most affected by the pandemic have shown improvement, but have not fully recovered. Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to US households and businesses.

The trajectory of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus. Advances in vaccination are likely to continue to reduce the effects of the public health crisis on the economy, but risks to the economic outlook remain.

The Committee aims to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2% in the long term. Given that inflation has been persistently below this long-term target, the Committee will seek inflation moderately above 2% for some time, with inflation averaging 2% over the course of the year. time and long-term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2%. The Committee expects to maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance until these results are achieved. The Committee decided to keep the federal funds rate target range between 0 and 1/4 percent and hopes that it is appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee’s assessments of the maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time. Last December, the Committee indicated that it would continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $ 80 billion a month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $ 40 billion a month until further advances are made. toward your goals of maximum employment and price stability. Since then, the economy has made progress towards these goals, and the Committee will continue to assess progress at future meetings. These asset purchases help promote the proper functioning of the market and accommodative financial conditions, thus supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information on the economic outlook. The Committee will be prepared to adjust the monetary policy stance as appropriate if risks arise that may impede the achievement of the Committee’s objectives. The Committee’s evaluations will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on public health, labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

They voted in favor of the monetary policy measure Jerome H. Powell, president; John C. Williams, vice president; Thomas I. Barkin; Raphael W. Bostic; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; Richard H. Clarida; Mary C. Daly; Charles L. Evans; Randal K. Quarles; and Christopher J. Waller.

