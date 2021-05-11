Spanish trailer (s) for ‘Shorta. The Weight of the Law ‘, the Nordic thriller of the year

Caramel Films has released up to two trailers dubbed into Spanish of ‘Shorta. The weight of the law‘, a police thriller that, after its successful stint at the international festivals in Venice and Toronto, will hit theaters in our country on June 4.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Danes Frederik Louis Hviid and Anders lholm, takes us to the suburbs of present-day Denmark, full of racial tensions, where police brutality unleashes violent riots.

In the words of the directors: “In Arabic” shorta “means” police “, and our film is above all a genre film. It is indebted to directors such as William Friedkin, Sydney Lumet and Walter Hill and their gritty thrillers of the 70s and 80s populated with very complex anti-hours. But also with filmmakers like Spike Lee and Matthieu Kassowitz, whose work oozes anger, indignation and rebellion and offers a social component spiced up with a very powerful visual style “.

Set in present-day Denmark, a multicultural society, segregated and full of racial tensions, its plot revolves around Talib, a young second-generation immigrant who falls into a coma while under police guardianship. As police officers Hyer and Andersen routinely patrol the Svalegarden ghetto, the young man’s death is announced, sparking violent riots in a neighborhood that turns into a dead-end hell for the officers …

