Spanish trailer of ‘Ice Road’, a fast-paced thriller loaded with ice and action

eOne presents the Spanish trailer and poster of ‘Ice road‘, the new film by Jonathan Hensleigh, known for being the director of’ The Punisher ‘or screenwriter of’ Die Hard: Revenge ‘,’ Jumanji ‘(the 1995 one) and’ Armageddon ‘.

Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Amber Midthunder, Benjamin Walker, Holt McCallany, Matt McCoy, Ray McKinnon and Martin Sensmeier lead the cast of this action packed film set in a unique setting. Canada’s icy landscapes, harsh weather conditions and three monster 18-wheelers are at the heart of a story in which the real danger lies in the most unexpected place.

A terrible accident traps many miners in a diamond mine, located at the remote end of Canada. Their only hope is a small group of heavy truck drivers, who will have to traverse a snow-covered country that can only be traveled by treacherous “ice roads”: ice roads that run over rivers, lakes or even frozen oceans. Mike will have to face an impossible race against time, full of unexpected dangers and betrayals.

This kind of alternative version of ‘The salary of fear’ will premiere in theaters in our country on August 27.

