A violent, shocking and aesthetically risky neo-western that tells the life of the Australian outlaw mythical Ned Kelly, who became a kind of Australian Robin Hood in the late 19th century.

Justin Kurzel, director of ‘Macbeth’ and ‘Assassins Creed’, now dares with the saga of the vigilante and outlaw Kelly directing it with the tonal mix that is already characteristic in his work: A rare combination between dirty realism and formal stylization, which goes mutating from one to the other chronologically. His are films that begin in one way and end in a very different one, making the tension and madness of the characters formally take over the staging.

The story of Kelly and her band has been told in pictures on numerous occasions, and the lead role has been played by a large group of actors. In Kurzel’s version, the plot of the story is used as raw material, although subtle touches of a certain « psychedelic fantasy » are added, present in classics such as ‘A Clockwork Orange’ or ‘Apocalypse Now’.

George MacKay, Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult, Essie Davis and Charlie Hunnam lead the cast of this interesting film based loosely on the novel by Peter Carey, in turn loosely based on the reality that will premiere simultaneously in cinemas and platforms next July 3.

The following is the Spanish trilogy for this film which, incidentally, will be the first to have a face-to-face press pass.

