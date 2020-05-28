#ConUnPack is pleased to announce the premiere of the documentary feature ‘Once Were Brothers. Robbie Robertson and The Band ‘. The launch will be on June 12, exclusively on digital platforms and only on VOSE.

A true delight for lovers of rock music, and an essential document to understand the rise and fall of one of the mythical bands of the seventies.

With an executive production by Martin Scorsese, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard and directed by Canadian Daniel Roher, the film was presented worldwide at the last Toronto International Film Festival and features among others the testimonies of a large number of musicians such as Bruce Springsteen , Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison or Peter Gabriel.

‘Once Were Brothers. Robbie Robertson and The Band ‘ It focuses mainly on the testimony of Robertson, one of the two surviving original members of the Canadian band (along with keyboard player and saxophonist Garth Hudson). The film shows the components of The Band in its beginnings under the name of The Hawks, with rockabilly singer Ronnie Hawkins; their season playing as supporting act for Bob Dylan (in which they were constantly booed for it); the atmosphere of freedom in the great pink house where they collaborated near Woodstock, NY, in addition to many of their other great performances and the immersion in drugs and alcohol, that marked this and many other groups of the time.

Roher acknowledges that ‘Once Were Brothers. Robbie Robertson and The Band ‘ presents a single vision of the complex history of a band in which its five members participated in the decisions and elaboration of songs in an equitable way, without a defined leader. “The movie is subtitled ‘Robbie Robertson and The Band’, because it is the story of Robbie,” he says. “Everyone has a different perception of what happened, but this is theirs,” he concludes.

The documentary is inspired by Robertson’s memoir, ‘Testimony’ (Penguin / Random House, 2017), produced by himself for five years and a best-seller thanks to the New York Times.

Somehow, ‘Once Were Brothers. Robbie Robertson and The Band ‘ It can be seen as a perfect complement to ‘The Last Waltz’ (The Last Waltz, 1978), the acclaimed documentary directed by Scorsese, considered one of the best direct ever filmed. Filmed in 1976 at the San Francisco Winterland Ballroom, it combines footage from that concert and interviews to chronicle the last time the original five members came on stage together as The Band.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.