Filmax has released the Spanish trailer for ‘A masterpiece‘, a film that, after going through the Venice and San Sebastin festivals, will reach Spanish cinemas on July 17.

The art world and low passions collide in this elegant and sensual European thriller starring Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland and singer Mick Jagger, who returns to the big screen more than ten years after being seen in ‘El robbery of the century ‘for the last time.

Giuseppe Capotondi, who previously directed ‘La doppia ora’ in 2009, signed this film based on the novel by Charles Willeford that looks into the ins and outs of the art world and that RBA reissues next July coinciding with the Spanish premiere. The novel will be published on July 16, under the Serie Negra label and with its title in Spanish, ‘A masterpiece’.

A story that questions how far we are willing to go to fulfill our ambition, as well as the lies we fabricate to pursue our goals, which Scott B Smith, author of ‘A Simple Plan’, who himself was in charge of adapting to film in famous film directed by Sam Raimi.

Set in the elegant landscapes of Lake Como and accompanied by music by Craig Armstrong (‘Moulin Rouge’), ‘A masterpiece‘It clearly bears the stamp of its three producers: William Horberg (‘ Mr. Ripley’s Talent ‘), David Lancaster (‘ Whiplash ‘) and David Zander, one of the world’s most successful advertising producers.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.

An ambitious and charismatic art critic, James Figueras (Claes Bang) seduces Berenice Hollis (Elizabeth Debicki), a young American tourist, as innocent as she is provocative, on a trip to Europe.

Together they arrive at the luxurious property that the powerful art collector Cassidy (Mick Jagger) owns in Lake Como. The host reveals to them that he is the patron of the enigmatic artist Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland) and makes a strange proposal: that James steal from the artist’s studio a Debney masterpiece, whatever the cost.

As the couple spends time with the legendary Debney, they begin to realize that nothing about the artist or his mission is what it seems. But James is tremendously ambitious and will do anything to promote his career …