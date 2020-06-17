The Walt Disney Company has released the Spanish trailer and poster of what we will know here as’The French Chronicle (of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun)‘, the long-awaited new film by Oscar nominee Wes Anderson, to be released on October 23 in our country, a week later than in the United States.

Picking up on a successful collaboration spanning previous directorial films such as ‘Isle of Dogs’, ‘The Grand Hotel Budapest’, ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ and ‘Journey to Darjeeling’, Anderson and his partners Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson return in quality Producers while Fox Searchlight Pictures distributes this film produced and co-financed by Indian Paintbrush, a film development, production and financing company based in Santa Monica that maintains a long-term working relationship with the North American filmmaker.

‘The French Chronicle (of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun)‘is a love letter to journalists set in the editorial office of an American newspaper, in a fictional French city of the 20th century, and which brings to life a collection of stories published in the eponymous magazine, « The French Dispatch ».

Its extensive cast includes names of old and new acquaintances as interesting as those of Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Timothe Chalamet, La Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, Fisher Stevens, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Tony Revolori, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Anjelica Huston, Christoph Waltz, Ccile de France, Rupert Friend, Lois Smith, Hippolyte Girardot, Guillaume Gallienne, Liev Schreiber, Jason Schwartzman and of course Bill Murray.

