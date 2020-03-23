Spanish trailer and poster of ‘Matthias & Maxime’, a film by Xavier Dolan

They are being complicated days for everyone. Also for those of us who love cinema. For this reason, from Avalon we want to do our bit so that viewers continue to enjoy the best premiere films, but from home.

This is the plan. We are going to hold a premiere at the height of ‘Matthias & Maxime‘, the new Xavier Dolan film, but it will be through an online viewing, a “preview at home”. The film will be available on Filmin for 48 hours: From Friday 27 to 8:00 p.m. until midnight on Sunday 29.

Last week we already announced that the theatrical release of ‘Matthias & Maxime‘, scheduled for this April 3. In this context of uncertainty in the sector, it will be the first time in Spain since the health crisis that a movie can be seen online (VOD) before its release in commercial cinemas (we will announce a date for this soon). From living rooms to homes and back to living rooms. Cinema makes its way.

We want to take advantage of the situation to do a preview with all the spectators who want to join, regardless of where they live. We will reach cities, towns and corners of Spain that often have difficult access to independent film premieres and even more so to the preview circuit, normally centered in the main provincial capitals.

At Avalon we have accompanied the filmmaker Xavier Dolan from the beginning of his career. We released a special edition DVD of ‘I killed my mother’ and ‘Imaginary loves’, all around 2013. Since then, we have released in theaters and in domestic format’ Laurence Anyways’, ‘Mommy’ and ‘Only the end of the world ‘, all of them available on VOD through Filmin. So we are very excited to share ‘Matthias & Maxime‘with the spectators in a special way.

To celebrate this initiative, in addition to the official trailer, we also launched the original and exclusive poster for Spain, designed by the illustrator Alejandro Llamas.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.

#HomePreview

#MatthiasyMaxime

#QudateEnCasa

