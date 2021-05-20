Spanish tourism depends on vaccines and the green light from the United Kingdom, according to the hotel company Meliá

By Nathan Allen

MADRID, May 19 (Reuters) – The recovery of Spanish tourism this summer depends on the successful implementation of international vaccination certificates and the UK adding Spain to its green list of safe destinations, Meliá’s CEO said on Wednesday Hotels.

“If that happens, I think we can expect a good summer, although far from the levels of 2019,” Gabriel Escarrer told Reuters on the sidelines of the Fitur world travel congress in Madrid.

It is foreseeable that only a fifth of the 250,000 regular attendees will attend Fitur in person this year, due to the travel restrictions in force.

Considering that the UK classified Spain as an ‘amber list’ destination, meaning that returning travelers must isolate themselves upon arrival, the Mallorca-based hotel chain has experienced more cancellations than reservations. British, Escarrer said.

“We know there is a lot of pent-up demand,” he added, pointing to Portugal, where British Meliá hotel bookings jumped 187% after London added the country to its green list this month.

Although arrivals from the United Kingdom, Spain’s most important market, would not reach the almost 19 million registered in 2019, Escarrer predicts that they would reach up to 4 million if restrictions are relaxed.

“Trust me, that would make a difference,” he said in Meliá’s socially estranged position at the IFEMA congress hall in Madrid.

However, internationally accepted vaccination certificates will be the most important “trigger for recovery”, for Spain and at the European level.

According to Escarrer, hotels of the future would reserve areas for those who have been vaccinated, and some resorts only accept guests with proven immunity or a negative COVID-19 test.

Meanwhile, Meliá has been adapting its hotels with better ventilation, more spaces for outdoor dining and standardized security protocols so that guests feel safer.

“Whether we control the pandemic or not, these are trends that are here to stay,” Escarrer said.

