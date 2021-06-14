Spanish title of Spider-Man: No Way Home could confirm the multiverse – Tomatazos

Six months after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, everything seems to indicate that we will begin to see previews and news of the film very soon. In a tweet that was soon deleted, it was revealed that Tom Holland’s third film as Spider-Man will have a Spanish title. Spider-Man: No Way Home, a literal translation of the original. However, it is a small detail of the animation that is being rescued by fans as one more indication that we will see the multiverse in the film.

In a tweet that has now been deleted, the official Sony Argentina account shared a video of Spider-Man: No Way Home in which the Spanish title of the film is revealed. So far, there was nothing special about the video. Near the end of this announcement we see that the animation has a kind of “glitch” or flaw, which has been interpreted as a sign that perhaps we will see an error in the continuity of the MCU that will allow multiple versions of the character and his villains. have a role in the sequel

Below we share the short video. Of course, all this is speculation, although it is suspicious that the ad has been deleted if it does nothing more than confirm the Spanish title of the film directed by Jon Watts. Details on the film have been scant since its announcement and although we have seen a couple of official images since filming concluded a couple of months ago, fans are still desperate for any information about the film.

🚨 [ÚLTIMA HORA] 🚨 Sony Pictures Argentina confirms that “SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” will be translated as “SPIDER-MAN: NO ROAD HOME”. It is still unknown if it will translate the same in Spain. #Spiderman #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/sA17DvyJRU – A DCinefilo Gamer (@UnDCinefilo) June 14, 2021

