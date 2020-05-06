Football players in Spain returned to their team’s training grounds on Wednesday for the first time since the country adopted isolation almost two months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players from Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and other clubs were tested for covid-19 and, depending on the result, will be released for practical exercises from the weekend.

Most players did not wear masks or gloves when they arrived at the training centers, according to Spanish media. At Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi, Gerard Piqué and Luis Suárez were some of the visas without masks. Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic wore masks. Sergi Roberto arrived without a mask, but had one when he left. Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema arrived without masks at Real Madrid, as did most of their teammates.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid later released videos showing players wearing gloves and masks inside their training centers. Previously, Atletico Madrid had already posted some photos of their players arriving for tests wearing gloves and masks.

Atletico striker Alvaro Morata said he felt the difference of being in training without being able to interact with his teammates, but it seemed “special” just to be there at the moment. Midfielder Marcos Llorente said the club was sending video exercises to each player so they could continue training at home. “I think we are very prepared to return,” said Llorente. “It has been a very rare period for us. We have never been away from a ball for so long. We are excited to be back.”

In general, players do not spend much time on the club premises, usually less than 30 minutes. The coaches also went to training camps and were tested. Quique Setien (Barcelona), Diego Simeone (Atlético de Madrid) and Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) wore masks and gloves.

The Spanish league wants a training period of about a month before it can restart games in June, but without fans. However, players and the Eibar coach issued a statement on Tuesday saying they were concerned about playing again amid the pandemic.

At the same time, the Spanish Football Federation has proposed the end of the women’s league season, a decision that is expected to be approved on Thursday. Barcelona led the competition when it was suspended in March and will be declared champion. No team will be relegated, but the top two in the second division will be promoted.

There will be no relegation in the third and fourth divisions, but the promotion of the clubs will come from the winners of the playoff games played without fans.

