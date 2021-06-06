Spanish teams have not lost in European finals for 20 years

05/27/2021

Act. At 12:43 CEST

In a year where Spanish LaLiga has been harshly criticized for its ‘lack of level’, a league championship team has done it again. Europe continues to be home to a good harvest for the country’s teams and the final of the Europa League has given yet another proof that Spain is competing. Although Manchester United, second in the Premier League, came to Poland as a clear favorite, Villarreal achieved the victory in their history, thus culminating an incredible project.

The statistics are to be broken, but once again, A LaLiga team beat a foreign team in a European final, and they have already been 16 in a row. Since Valencia was defeated against Bayern Munich on May 23, 2001 in the Champions League, 20 years ago, the finals have been counted by victory.

This data only includes victories against teams from other leagues, since, if you also count the finals where Spanish teams have faced each other, the number of awards rises in the top European competitions.

7 Champions and 9 Europa League / UEFA

A wonder of Zidane started this incredible streak. Madrid beat Leverkusen in 2002 with the masterful goal of the current Real Madrid coach to date. After that night, one after another, being the Europa League / UEFA the favorite competition for Spanish clubs.

Barça has managed to add 4 orejonas to its record thanks to victories against Arsenal first, twice in a row against Manchester United and the last against Juventus. Real Madrid, although they have won 5 Champions, in this statistic we only look at 3, since two of them took them against their neighbor, Atlético de Madrid. Liverpool, Juventus and Leverkusen have been the victims.

Valencia (1), Sevilla (5), Atlético de Madrid (2) and the last, Villarreal (1)They are the ones who have managed to be crowned champions in the Europa League.

Sevilla and Emery as maximum exponents

The Andalusian team, in their love affair with the Europa League, has toured Europe, winning 5 finals against foreign teams, without counting of course, the one they also got against Espanyol. Last season they left Inter behind, and with the triumph of Emery’s in Poland, they have managed to take half the trophies in the last 20 years.

The Basque coach is a true strategist and, after winning it three times with Sevilla, rounded off his wonderful career and brought glory to Villarreal, who had been close to it for so many years. 4 titles are those that place him alone as the most successful coach in the competition.

That said, although it is true that the final to be played this coming Saturday of the Champions League will be between English teams, Spanish teams are still very scary in Europe. His invincibility is already written in capital letters in history.