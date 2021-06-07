Spanish team will arrive with a ‘disadvantage’ to the Eurocup after the positive of Busquets

The Spanish selection will not have the opportunity to play the second friendly planned before the start of Euro 2020, against Lithuania on Tuesday in Butarque, as they are isolated in the concentration after having contact with players and coaching staff with Sergio Busquets, positive for coronavirus.

The U21 team, which has just finished its participation in the European of its category with a defeat in the semifinals against Portugal, will concentrate again to face Lithuania in the friendly match.

The situation is a setback for the coach Luis Enrique Martínez, who was going to test the players who did not play the first test against Portugal on Tuesday and carry out tests for their debut at the European Championship on June 14.

Despite the fact that the remaining 23 internationals tested negative in the PCR test carried out for the match, the Federation will follow the medical protocol and has decided that the U21 players will play the match.