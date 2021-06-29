Spanish team scares with its call for Tokyo 2020

Luis de la Fuente, the Spanish Olympic coach, gave this Tuesday the list of 22 summoned, 18 plus four substitutes, in which he included Marco Asensio, after resigning from the U21 European Championship in 2019 that gave the ticket to the Olympic Games, and Dani Ceballos, and six players who are playing the Euro 2020.

Unai Simón, Eric García, Pau Torres, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal will engage in the Eurocup dispute, in which Luis Enrique’s men reached the quarterfinals yesterday after beating Croatia 3-5 in extra time, with the concentration of the Spanish Olympic team.

Also read: Rayados: Duilio Davino fulminates Hugo González and reveals details of his departure

All of them will join, at the latest if Spain reaches the final, before leaving for Japan on July 13.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Club) and Álvaro Fernández (Huesca), Álex Domínguez (UD Las Palmas).

Defenders: Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona), Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid), Eric García (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Óscar Gil (Espanyol), Marc Cucurella (Getafe), Juan Miranda (Betis).

Presented the list of Spain for Tokyo 2020 and I think they suddenly become the favorites for the gold medal 6 will have a Euro – Olympic combo More Marco Asensio – Rodrigo Celorio (@rocelorio) June 29, 2021

Also read: Liga MX: Duilio Davino confirms Rayados’ interest in Erick Aguirre

Midfielders: Jon Moncayola (Osasuna), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Pedri (Barcelona).

Forwards: Bryan Gil (Sevilla), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Rafa Mir (Wolverhampton) and Javi Puado (Espanyol).