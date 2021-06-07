Spanish team free of covid-19 after contagion from Busquets | Excelsior

MADRID

All the players of the Spanish soccer team have tested negative in the covid-19 tests they were subjected to this Monday, after the positive of the day before their captain Sergio Busquets, reported the Spanish Federation (RFEF).

All the players, the coaching staff and the entire delegation of the selection test negative in the PCR tests carried out this Monday, “the RFEF reported in a statement.

The federation adds that “the RFEF medical services will continue to carry out preventive tests on all the players summoned for the Eurocup” throughout these days.

La Roja is scheduled to start its Eurocup journey on the 14th against Sweden in Seville, in the south of Spain, within the framework of group E of the continental competition that also includes Poland and Slovakia.

The results of this Monday suppose a small respite, after the positive in covid-19 on the eve of Busquets, which set off the alarms.

As a result, the players “have trained in a staggered manner with an individualized work routine followed by the team’s coaching staff” this Monday.

Preventive measures will continue on Tuesday with the selection, “added the RFEF.

Spanish players will pass PCR tests practically daily during the week, in addition to continuing with these individualized trainings “for four or five days, depending on how the evolution is going,” assured sources from the Federation.

The footballers of the Red will train in small groups in two Fields of the Ciudad del Fútbol facilities waiting, if all goes well, to be able to train together towards the end of the week with little time to prepare for the Sweden game.

In anticipation that they may emerge more positive and have to make changes to his list, the Spanish coach, Luis Enrique Martínez, has called up five players who will train in parallel and without contact with their teammates.

A) Yes, Luis Enrique called the world champion in 2010 with the Red, defender Raúl Albiol (Villarreal), along with forward Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds) and midfielders Pablo Fornals (West Ham), Carlos Soler (Valencia) and Brais Méndez (Celta).

The Spanish coach is also counting on retaining some of the under-21 players who will play the friendly against Lithuania in Leganés, near Madrid, which was originally supposed to play for the senior team, on Tuesday.

cmb

