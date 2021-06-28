Spanish team | Eurocup: Alonso, on a possible crossing with France: “I have to lock myself in a room and watch only the game”

Updated 06/24/2021 – 14:38

Fernando Alonso he has never hidden his love of football. The pilot is making time to follow the Eurocup and enjoy the matches in Spain. The selection beat Slovakia this Wednesday (0-5) and qualified for the Round of 16 of the tournament in which Croatia will be measured.

I hope Spain passes and I think it will be 3-0 Fernando Alonso

The meeting, which is play next Monday at 6:00 p.m.To be a tough test for Luis Enrique’s men, who face the finalist of the last World Cup, that of Russia. However, Fernando Alonso is optimistic with La Roja’s options to eliminate Modric and company and qualify for quarters.

“I hope Spain passes and I think it will be 3-0”, has assured the pilot during the press conference of the Grand Prix of Styria (Austria).

To beat the Croats, Spain is likely to meet France (the Gauls face Switzerland in the round of 16) in the quarters. “And if then we pass and France is the rival, it will be difficult to pass. For me the game will be difficult, being on the team that I am, I have to lock myself in a room and watch it alone, “he said.