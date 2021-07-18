Spanish surfer Óscar Sierra dies in Mexico

Serra, who had barely been in Mexico for a couple of days, went in early in the morning in search of good waves, despite the fact that there was a red flag on the beach, something that is precisely what surfers are looking for. According to several Mexican newspapers, the Valencian surfer fell from a wave a couple of meters high and hit his head against the bottom.

Although he was rescued promptly, he could not be revived on the beach for the medical services that treated him due to the force of the impact.

The Spanish surfing federation has lamented the loss on social networks: “A day of big waves in Zicatela (Hidden port ) -Today- he has given us a very hard blow … Our sincere condolences to family and friends for the loss of Óscar Serra. There are no words to describe so much pain … life is often unfair. ”

