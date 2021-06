The Spanish super lightweight champion, Alejandro Moya (14-0, 10 KO), will enter the ring this Saturday at the Montserratina Sports Center in the Barcelona town of Viladecans.

He will have the Argentine boxer in front Damian Leonardo Yapur “The Chinese” (16-18-3, 0 KO), 33, with good international experience.

The fight will go to eight rounds in the only professional fight of the mixed gala.