Spanish stock market opens flat pending US inflation data

Apr 13 (Reuters) – The main Spanish stock market opened flat with a slight downward bias on Tuesday in a context of minimal changes for European stocks, awaiting the release of March CPI data in the US, which is expected to register a significant rebound.

During the day, the markets will keep their attention on the fixed income market, where the benchmark yield of the US Treasury at 10 years could remain stable or add an additional rise stimulated by the prospects of recovery.

In the macroeconomic data section, this Tuesday the ZEW index for April in Germany and the Eurozone is published.

“(The ZEW survey) is expected to consolidate in April the latest advances that place it clearly above pre-Covid levels due to the expectation of recovery in the medium term,” commented Renta 4 in a note to clients.

For their part, stocks in Asia were supported by good trade data from China, where the trade surplus narrowed sharply in March.

In this context, at 07:19 GMT on Tuesday, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 fell 6.70 points, or 0.08%, to 8,525.90 points, while the index of large European securities FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced 0.13%.

Among the stocks that evolved the best, Acerinox registered an increase of 1.98%, Pharmamar gained 2.48% and Fluidra advanced 1.19%.

At the other end of the table, Melia Hotels lost 1.14%, IAG fell 1.13%, and Mapfre fell 1.06%.

Cellnex fell 0.19% after the Italian competition watchdog said on Monday that it has launched an investigation into the Spanish company’s acquisition of CK Hutchinson 0001.HK’s mobile phone tower assets in Italy.

In the banking sector, Santander lost 0.17%, BBVA fell 0.60%, Caixabank lost 0.46%, Sabadell fell 0.43%, and Bankinter rose 0.79%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica fell 0.79%, Inditex advanced 0.29%, Iberdrola appreciated 0.39%, and the oil company Repsol lost 0.33%.

(Information from Flora Gómez. Edited by Emma Pinedo)