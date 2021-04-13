Spanish stock market closes with slight declines after US inflation data and J&J vaccine pause

Apr 13 (Reuters) – The main Spanish stock market closed negative for the third consecutive day after inflation data in the US was higher than expected while the delay in the deployment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines increased caution among equity markets .

Investors weighed the possibility of a rebound in inflation in the world’s largest economy following the release of the US consumer price index, which rose more than expected in March, 0.6% month-on-month and 2.6% in March. compared to the same month of the previous year after an increase of 1.7% in February.

In a new setback in the healthcare field, US federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine following the record of rare thrombus-related disorders. In addition, the pharmaceutical company announced that it will delay the launch in Europe of its vaccine.

In this context, the Ibex-35 closed with a fall of 7.50 points, or 0.09%, to 8,525.10 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 rose 0.03%.

The banking sector weighed on the index. Santander lost 0.95%, BBVA fell 1.25%, Caixabank lost 1.61%, Sabadell fell 0.06%, and Bankinter fell 0.48%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Inditex advanced 0.98%, Iberdrola revalued 0.18%, Cellnex gained 2.91% and the oil company Repsol lost 0.88%.

The renewable group Solaria stood out at the top of the table with an advance of 5.20%, while at the opposite end Telefónica dropped 1.92%.

Outside the index, the Reig Jofre laboratory, responsible for the large-scale production of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in Spain, dropped 5.53% after the announcement about the deployment of J&J vaccines in Europe and the news in the US.

(Information from Michael Susin. Edited by Emma Pinedo)