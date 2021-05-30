Spanish startup Flywire reaches a value of 3.5 billion dollars in its debut on the Nasdaq

Related news

“I founded Flywire in 2009. Yesterday it went public with a capitalization of 3,500 million dollars. “This is how the entrepreneur summarized Iker Marcaide what happened to the Valencian startup on its Nasdaq debut. It began the session this Wednesday with a price per share of 24 dollars and closed it at 34, about 42% more.

The promoter of the firm -now outside the mercantile, specialized in solutions to undertake complex and high volume international payments– He took the opportunity to “celebrate the undertaking.” “We plant seeds that become beautiful trees and forests,” he added.

“Today we celebrate a huge milestone in the Flywire journey. We are now a publicly traded company. We couldn’t have done this without all of our amazing FlyMates from around the world. Thanks to past and present employees, customers, payers, partners, friends and family members for trusting Flywire to deliver the largest and most complex payments“, the company celebrated in its social networks.

“We will use this moment to celebrate, but we will not let it distract us from making the most important and complex payments for our more than 2,250 clients worldwide“, stressed the CEO of the company, Mike massaro, who was responsible for ringing the bell at the opening of the session.

Welcome to the @Nasdaq family, @Flywire! ✈️🌎 # NasdaqListed $ FLYW supports clients by delivering on the most important and complex payments around the globe. 🎉 Congratulations to CEO @mpmassaro and, of course, the FlyMates! pic.twitter.com/lvopDClZjf – Nasdaq (@Nasdaq) May 26, 2021

The leader recalled that when Flywire launched more than 10 years ago, he saw “the opportunity to ttransform the way in which payments for studies were made and received, using modern technology. “

“Building on that success, we expanded into new verticals, such as healthcare, travel and B2B, and developed a proven track record to truly transform the way they are delivered. high-value payments in complex and digitally underserved industries“, he detailed.

The result was Flywire Advantage, “which is the combination of a next-generation payment platform, a proprietary global payment network, and dedicated vertical software.” “On their own, these core elements are already unique, but together they give Flywire a clear competitive advantage,” says Massaro.