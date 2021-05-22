Spanish spas revolt against Ione Belarra

The spa sector has revolted against the decision of the Ministry of Social Rights of postpone the start of the Imserso social thermalism program until October and has called on Minister Ione Belarra to adopt the necessary measures so that the program begins in July.

The discomfort that the president of the National Association of Spas (Anbal), Miguel Mirones, has made clear about this matter in Fitur 21 reflects the dependence that this segment has on the state budget, in addition to the “need to improve infrastructure, knowledge, training and marketing“, in the opinion of Consell, a consultancy that certifies health destinations.

The president of Anbal, who accuses Belarra of “turn your back” on a sector with 7,000 direct and 12,000 indirect workers and to the 110 municipalities whose main economic activity is the spa, he denounces that everything is due to a bureaucratic problem.

“The ministry has not had time to complete the procedures in a timely manner to start the program, but it is incomprehensible that with the time they have had they have not addressed this issue,” he explains and assures that since last October his association has been “proposing solutions so that this does not happen to the Imserso, to the Secretary of State and the then Minister Pablo Iglesias “.

More than 30 years with this program

The Imserso has had this specific spa program for 32 years, which takes place from February to December and offers 208,000 places. At present, almost the 110 spas that are distributed throughout the different autonomous communities remain closed and many are awaiting this program for its reopening.

According to Anbal, the Imserso initially told them that the spa program would begin in spring, but now he tells them that it is not possible to do it until October. With the lifting of the state of alarm on May 9 and the high vaccination rate of the elderly population, the spas want to open in July. “The sector is not worth the opening in October, it has to take place in July“, emphasizes its president.

From the Ministry of Social Rights they point out that “the Imserso is already working on the resumption of the program” and that “it will be launched as soon as possible, at the moment when pandemic conditions allow the elderly to attend these centers with total security “. They also remember that the spas “can perfectly open this summer and develop their normal activity, beyond the Imserso program”.

The problem is that the Government asked in 2008 an effort to spas to double their number of places, so that more than 50% are places reserved by the State and now it is very difficult for them to market them in a short time.

An expert in internationally certifying health destinations, the CEO of Consell, Carolina Rodríguez, believes that Health and Well-being tourism is pushing more and more strongly, but that en Spain “it is necessary to professionalize it and get it out of where it is to make it stronger and that it is the one that guarantees the stays in the destination “.

Great growth potential

Spain, with “great potential” in this segment, sí is a reference market in the so-called medical tourism, especially as a destination for fertility, trauma and cardiology treatments. The CEO of Consell explains that spas and hotels specialized in health could be “complementary” to this medical tourism, guaranteeing the stay in wellness programs.

Although Spain It still does not have any health destination certified by the Consell, Tenerife is emerging as the first that could get it and Barcelona and Valencia have also shown interest. Despite the fear of contagions and the habit of keeping safe distances that the pandemic is leaving, experts agree that Covid-19 can boost wellness tourism because travelers seek more than ever to regain their physical and mental state .

The CEO of Consell, who recalls for example that using facilities such as the sauna directly strengthens the immune system, regrets that in Spain there is a lack of training to enhance these areas. He also criticizes that spas “live looking at the navel of Spain”, when, in his opinion, what they should do is look at other markets that are especially used to visiting this type of establishment.

“If a German leaves work and goes to the ‘spa’ and goes on vacation to thermal areas,Why in Spain are not sold all the incredible thermal spaces that it has in foreign markets? “, he asks.