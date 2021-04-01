Spanish Sorribes ends a fantastic week in Miami

04/01/2021 at 05:15 CEST

EFE

The Spanish Sara sorribes ended her fantastic week at the WTA 1000 in Miami by losing in the quarterfinal match against the Canadian Bianca Andreescu, eighth favorite, by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3, in two hours and 35 minutes of the game. The fifth defeat of the season for the player from Castellón, who will be among the best fifty tennis players in the world next week, slowed her progression. In any case, Sara Sorribes has never made it this far in a WTA 1000.

Andreescu, ninth in the world and with three titles behind him, all in 2019, where the United States Open stands out, was superior to his rival, which this year inaugurated its history with the trophy in Guadalajara (Mexico) and remained in gates of his second semifinal of the course after Monterrey. The Canadian player reached her second semifinals of the season in addition to Melbourne. He intends to reach the final in the duel that awaits him with the Greek Maria Sakkari, who gave the surprise of the competition after defeating the Japanese Naomi Osaka, world number two and winner this year of the Australian Open, by 6-0 and 6-4.

On the other side of the table, Australian Ashley Barty, first seeded and current champion, and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, fifth, will bid for a place in the final.