2020 continues to give us slap after slap and we are barely living the first days of April. This Saturday left us a great in every way. Luis Eduardo Aute, painter, sculptor, writer, poet, filmmaker and one of the most important singer-songwriters of Spanish song, He died at the age of 76 in a Madrid hospital, where he was admitted this Friday. This was reported by family sources close to the General Society of Authors and Editors (SGAE) of Spain.

In no way can we forget you, Luis Eduardo. Today we say goodbye to an indisputable genius of Spanish popular music. We will have to learn to live "without your heartbeat." Rest in peace

Retired from the stage since last 2016, year in which he suffered a heart attack that left him in a coma for several days, Luis Eduardo Aute spent much of his time in recent years in hospitals. That incident did not allow the renowned singer-songwriter to conclude the tour with which he celebrated 50 years in music, which came to light in 2015.

Luis Eduardo Aute has left us

A fascinating author among the world of Spanish singer-songwriters

Poet, painter, songwriter and filmmaker, among other things

I would have loved to get to know him

My admiration and respect

And my condolences to family and friends

eb pic.twitter.com/RtBb3O2XHG – Enrique Bunbury (@bunburyoficial) April 4, 2020

Born in Manila, Philippines, when the world suffered the ravages of World War II (1943), Luis Eduardo Aute arrived in Spain at the age of eight and from a young age consecrated works in different disciplines, but it was undoubtedly in music where he left his most important mark, with themes such as ‘Al alba’, ‘Una de dos’, ‘Roses in the sea’ and of course ‘Without your heartbeat’.

Sadly for now, the relatives cannot inform how or when the singer-songwriter’s funeral will be., since the restrictions in Spain due to the coronavirus do not allow the congregation of people even when it comes to ceremonies of that kind. But surely you will receive a massive tribute when circumstances allow.