The Spanish singer David Blasco publicly denounced singer Alexa Lozano, who was a member of the pop bands in the late 80s and early 90s Fandango and Timbiriche, for various abuses he suffered at his side, such as the deprivation of his freedom and the theft of his belongings. According to Blasco, Alexa approached him in the past under the promise of professionally projecting him, but instead of complying with the agreement, he lived three months of confinement and mistreatment in the Mexican port of Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo.

Singer, who was part of the last Timbiriche lineup and that a few years ago caused controversy after her untimely departure from the reality show “La Voz … México”, she was singled out for kidnapping and wrongdoing, as stated by David Blasco in the Ventaneando program. “Let’s say that 5 or 6 years ago Alexa came to Madrid for a situation and she lying to her husband Manolo Calvo, tells her that she stays in a hotel, but she stays at my dad’s house, I don’t know if Alexa had any intention with my father, and frustratedly Alexa may have taken revenge on me in this case, ”said the singer.

The also music producer recounted how Alexa Lozano convinced him to travel to Mexico to follow his dream of rising to fame as a singer in the country. “Suddenly this idea came to him because Alan by Magneto, it did not work for them, because Alexa did not get along with Alan de Magneto, so I entered the game with Mano Gaytán (another former Timbiriche). Alexa at the beginning of everything the pill gilded me, They were going to give me $ 4,000, an ostia house, I was going to be the super artist, Because apart from being a producer, I’ve always had that artist thorn, and Alexa offered me that opportunity, ”he narrated.

Deprivation of liberty and an alleged revenge

Before making this version known on Mexican television, the Iberian musician assured through his social networks that determined to make known the hell he lived through, now that you are in the preventive quarantine in your country due to the coronavirus pandemic, He recalled the terrible moments he spent in Mexico with Alexa Lozano.

“She pays me the ticket to Mexico and offers me all that, so I go to Mexico and I find that the two-story house is not a two-story house, it is a room with a sofa bed, where I had a stove to make me some taquitos, anything, I didn’t even have to eat, I had 400 pesos a month, 400 Mexican pesos, not dollars. They stole a computer, they stole my passport, in exchange for the computer they did not give me my passportManolo Calvo (husband of Alexa) did not give me the passport in exchange for the computer, which is why I obviously felt detained with 24 years old. A 24-year-old boy, not an adult of 30, of 40, is a child alone in a country that does not know, with a retired passport… there was no legal contract, nor before a notary, it was a practically legal agreement ”.

Blasco also assured that probably Alexa acted against him out of spite because she was unable to relate intimately to her father., producer Miguel Blasco Carania, who according to his version, refused to spend the night with her when he was in Madrid.

“Alexa was a person who bitched me a lot. I don’t know if it’s because I had some kind of grudge with my father, because he wanted to sleep with him at some point and my father never wanted, “he revealed.