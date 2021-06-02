Spanish sieve in Paris

06/03/2021 at 12:02 AM CEST

Jaume Pujol-Galceran

A day of breaking rocks, getting your dirt socks dirty, suffering and fighting on the track. This Wednesday it was time to put on the overalls. And that they did Alexander Davidovich, Paul Carreno Y Paula Badosa. They could not accompany them, Peter Martinez, Jaume Munar and veterans Robert Baptist Y Paul Andújar.

This Thursday they will also look for their pass to the third round Raphael Nadal in view of Richard Gasket (9pm Eurosport) and Carlos Alcaraz against Nicolasz Basilashvili. Of the 20 Spaniards (15 men and 5 women) who started the tournament, only five are still in competition after four days. A poor balance.

It could be worse because Davidovich he suffered to get a match that dominated the first two sets but was not decided until the fifth. The Dutch Giant Botic Van de Zandschulp (154 world) forced him to the maximum effort before falling 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 2-6 and 6-4 after a battle of 3 hours and 42 minutes. “It seemed like I was going to win it in three sets but I relaxed in the third and it ended up being very hard,” said the man from Malaga. Carreno He had fewer problems, although he gave up the first set, against Frenchman Enzo Couacaud (177 world cup), who he got rid of 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4.

Hard defeat

“I’m going screwed. Tennis is difficult, tremendously complicated and I have not been able to change the dynamics of the game,” he said hurt. Baptist, world number 11, eliminated by the Swiss, of Finnish origin, Henri Laaksonen (150 world cup) who defeated him 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-2. A tough defeat for the Castellón tennis player, fourth finalist in 2016 and 2017, in a season in which he had played the finals of Montpellier Y Doha, the semifinals in Miami, but that on the ground tour he had not passed the eighth in Monte Carlo, Barcelona Y Rome.

Andújar fit better. The Cuenca a journeyman of the circuit. “Playing Roland Garros is already a huge prize. I am going calm because I have given everything & rdquor; said the 35-year-old veteran tennis player who, in the first round, gave the big surprise by eliminating the Austrian Dominc Thiem, fourth favorite, coming back five sets but yesterday he could not beat the Argentine Frederick Delbonis in another battle to the limit that he lost 4-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2.

He also couldn’t make it through the second round Peter Martinez, a member of the new Spanish generation, who had to meet the fittest tennis player so far this season, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. Despite that, he was not daunted and was brave with his game. Martinez, 24 years old and 103 world-wide forced Tsitsipas to put the maximum intensity before ending up winning by 6-3, 6-4 and 6-3.

Jaume Munar (72 world) and 24 years could not with the American Reilly Opelka (35 world) who defeated him 6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 7-5. The missiles of the 2.11 meter giant with which he achieved 18 ‘aces’ and won 75% of points with the first serve were an insurmountable wall for the Mallorcan.

Badosa, no problems

In the women’s tournament, Paula Badosa, the only Spanish representative left in the fray, qualified without problems for the third round by beating the Montenegrin Danka Kovinic (162 world) by 6-2 and 6-0. “I feel prepared for everything and hopefully I can go through more rounds,” said the Catalan who made it to the round of 16 last year and who, unlike then, feels that this year has taken “a very big leap” and feels “able to fight with the best”.