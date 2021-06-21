Spanish Selection | Azpilicueta: “We cannot reproach the fans”

César Azpilicueta, captain of Chelsea and player of the Spanish National Team, appeared in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas for the press conference prior to the crucial match between Luis Enrique’s pupils against Slovakia. In the match corresponding to the third and last day of Group E, both Spain and Stefan Tarkovic’s team they play the pass to the round of 16 of Euro 2020.

How is the dressing room? Has there been a downturn after Poland?

We are looking forward to the match, we would have liked a situation with 6 points. The important thing in football is that you depend on yourself. We know that there are things that we have to improve, others we do well and we have to continue like this. For us it is a knockout match.

There is talk of changes in the eleven, do you think he will enter the team?

The 24 of us who are here train and fight to play and the coach is the one who decides. I do what I have in my power, which is to train in the best possible way. We are all looking forward to playing for our country, but we don’t know anything about eleven.

Do you need a leader in the field?

When the situation is more favorable and you win, it is easier. Now it’s a toss-up. It has happened to us in previous years, they have been surpassed and they have won the Euro Cups and the World Cup. There are young players and all this makes you learn. You have to contribute the maximum, the reality is what it is, there are several captains of their clubs and we know how to act. Knowing how to react to adversity will make young people better.

The rivals create a lot of danger for the little that they arrive.

It is true that they have not reached us many times, but they have been dangerous situations. Sometimes it happens that they come to you many times and they are ‘uys’ without much danger. We have faced players who make a difference for you. With possession and how we control the game, the dominance was more overwhelming against Sweden, we tried to dominate to create and to be believed as little as possible. We have to be solid in both areas.

Is the level of the National Team this, it does not give for more, it is no longer a favorite?

The group of favorites is relative, Portugal were not favorites in 2016. In Brazil we had to be favorites because we arrived as champions, but we come from not so good final phases and with hard sticks. Against Slovakia it’s a toss-up and it’s only worth winning. If we win we will be in the second round and we will have a new challenge. No team wins the European Championship before it starts. The important thing is how it ends. This match is a final. I have lived it in the Champions League with Chelsea, where until January we were not well and then we finished very well.

Are you tutoring the youngest?

We are not in the situation we expected. I tell my colleagues that we must be prepared for adversity, but we are alive and we depend on ourselves. We must be humble and self-critical and also value what we are doing well. We are psyched up for Wednesday, which is a game of life or death, with the confidence that we can move forward.

Do we have a team to win Slovakia?

Of course, but we have to prove it. When you come from two draws it is normal for the fans to be somewhat discouraged. We can change that in the field by being strong, overcoming these difficulties. In South Africa, the defeat against Switzerland made them push forward and be better. On Wednesday from the first minute, in each ball, in each dispute we have to show that we want to move forward.

What can be improved for the game against Slovakia?

In terms of attitude, effort and desire, there is no doubt that the team that has given him everything. In the first game that bit of luck was lacking. Against Poland, if we didn’t concede the goal, we had it under control. We must be effective in the areas, that the domain is translated. In the last minutes against Poland. we do not generate football to score the second goal and add the three points.

Do you think about the crossing of whether you are first or second?

We can’t be looking at that. We have to win the game and nothing else is of use to us. We know that we can pass as first or second, we will go out to win as always and then we will see the possibilities.

Do you need more support from people?

We have to give the fans that boost. The fans are very keen and want to feel identified with the National Team and the support is always good. The team needs the support of the fans, but we have to give that strength to the fans to support us.

You won the Champions League after a season of doubts and shocks, did you leave any extrapolated lesson to the National Team?

The lesson of not giving up when a lot of people give you up for dead. In January they gave us out of the Champions League, out of the first four and that makes you learn. The objective is very clear: we have to fight, not give up.

How do you see that a player who is not a full-back is starting for you?

I come with the aim of contributing the maximum to the team. We have a coach who makes decisions. I have to cheer from the bench. Marcos is a marvel who has had a spectacular season and plays in a position that is not usual for him. I have had to play as a left back too. He’s in great shape. I have to support and help Marcos, who is the player who plays in my position.

They ask for support from the fans and it is seen in a video that they do not greet them …

I have not asked the fans for anything. We are the ones who have to encourage them. It is a video in a short shot and it is seen that not all the players say hello. We have had many encounters with fans when possible and now we cannot do it due to the COVID situation. We know that we have to give the fans what they need.

Would you give a message of tranquility to the fans?

Giving messages here is of little use if on Wednesday we don’t give what we all want. We have to prove it on the field. When you fail you like to be supported. What is non-negotiable is the effort, the attitude and if you fail, try again. I hope we are more positive after the game and live that moment of unity. We cannot blame the fans.

On Wednesday Busquets returns, what can he contribute to the national team’s game?

Busquets is very important on and off the field for the National Team. He is an incredible captain who helps the whole team a lot. He has a great command of the field, both in offensive and defensive phase. He is a key player and we are very happy that he is back.